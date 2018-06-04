Analysis from Arccos 360 shows that amateur golfers are losing distance on their drives

Stats Show Amateur Golf Driving Distance Has Decreased

Driving distance may be going up on the professional tours but it is actually decreasing for club golfers, according to statistics from on-course data tracking system Arccos 360.

Arccos has revealed an in-depth analysis on amateur golfer driving distances that shows a decline over the last year.

The analysis follows the recent USGA and R&A 2017 Distance Report that disclosed an “unusual and concerning” rise within the professional game.

Arccos analysed over 10 million drives hit by amateur golfers in more than 100 countries between 2015 and March 2018.

The data revealed that driving distance across all handicaps and age groups has either remained the same or decreased.

“The recent USGA and R&A Distance Report showed a significant average driving distance increase of 3.6 yards across the seven worldwide tours since 2016, so we wanted to see if the same were true among amateur players,” said Andrew Turner, Senior Director of Global Sales at Arccos Golf.