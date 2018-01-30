The LPGA star, a friend of Donald Trump, did not hold back criticising his golf game. By Sam Tremlett
Suzann Pettersen: President Trump ‘Cheats Like Hell’ On Golf Course
Suzann Pettersen has had a friendly relationship, on and off the course, with sitting president Donald Trump for over a decade now, despite not agreeing with his politics.
Whilst she doesn’t necessarily agree with Trump on his policies, one aspect of their relationship they do get on well in is golf.
And she is all too willing to call him out on his game, or claims he has made to do with his game to be more exact.
“He always says he is the world’s best putter. But in all the times I’ve played him, he’s never come close to breaking 80,” she said in an interview with Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.
“But what’s strange is that every time I talk to him he says he just golfed a 69, or that he set a new course record or won a club championship some place. I just laugh.”
Peterson also went further to accuse him of cheating, often blatantly.
“He cheats like hell,” the 15-time LPGA Tour winner said.
“So I don’t quite know how he is in business. They say that if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business.”
She claims that he loves gimmes and he pays his caddies well because no matter where his drive is heading, it will find its way into the fairway.
Senator Lindsey Graham claims he shot 73 in wet and windy conditions, and Taylor Funk, an aspiring professional, claimed he shot 36 on the front nine when they played together.
Whether any of this is true remains to be seen, but what is clear is that he definitely is not the world’s best putter.
That honour probably goes to fellow American Jordan Spieth!
