The LPGA star, a friend of Donald Trump, did not hold back criticising his golf game. By Sam Tremlett

Suzann Pettersen: President Trump ‘Cheats Like Hell’ On Golf Course

Suzann Pettersen has had a friendly relationship, on and off the course, with sitting president Donald Trump for over a decade now, despite not agreeing with his politics.

Whilst she doesn’t necessarily agree with Trump on his policies, one aspect of their relationship they do get on well in is golf.

And she is all too willing to call him out on his game, or claims he has made to do with his game to be more exact.

“He always says he is the world’s best putter. But in all the times I’ve played him, he’s never come close to breaking 80,” she said in an interview with Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

“But what’s strange is that every time I talk to him he says he just golfed a 69, or that he set a new course record or won a club championship some place. I just laugh.”

Peterson also went further to accuse him of cheating, often blatantly.