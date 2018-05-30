Expand Italian Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The Memorial Tournament Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Marc Leishman 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Aussie was so close at the Byron Nelson where he was only beaten by an inspired Aaron Wise. Has three top 15s at Muirfield Village and a scoring average of 69.67.

Tony Finau 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finau has everything under his belt except for that elusive first Tour victory, has two top 15s in this event in the past two years. Is one of the main threats to the big names in the field, due to his incredible driving length and able to birdie almost at will.

Xander Schauffele 2 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Tour Championship champion was runner up at Sawgrass just two weeks ago, so even though he missed the cut last week I feel he is well over priced. As each way bets go this is one of the easiest we have picked in a while.

David Lingmerth 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede is having a torrid time on tour so far this year, but is a former winner at Muirfield Village and was 15th here last season. Obviously a horse for this course, so worth a shot at these odds.

