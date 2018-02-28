GolfSixes To Include Mixed And Women's Teams For The First Time in 2018.

Thomas Bjorn and Catriona Matthew Team Up In GolfSixes

The innovative team matchplay tournament, which debuted in 2017, is set for another first in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Women’s and Mixed teams are going to be able to compete, with some high profile players putting their names down to play at the Centurion Club in St Albans, England.

The matchplay event, consists of teams of two players and in 2018 there are four Wild Card teams that have been added.

The biggest of which is Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn teaming up with Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew.

The idea, originally thought up by Bjorn’s caddie Ken Herring, has been widely applauded for its positive creativity.

“When the opportunity arose to play as Ryder Cup captain, I thought if we are going to move forward then it was only right to speak to Catriona as the Solheim Cup captain,” Bjorn said.

Matthew was on board immediately when Bjorn asked her to play. She said, “The fact it is something different for golf is great – in terms of the round robin match play format then head to head matches, in addition to the men and women playing together of course. All Tours are trying to think of ways to make golf different and encourage a new and younger audience and so I think this whole concept is very exciting.”

Keith Pelley, the European Tour chief executive, called the ‘Captains Team’ a “stroke of brilliance”.

Kelley went on, “If you have Thomas Bjorn and Catriona Matthew playing, first of all it helps the Solheim Cup which is fantastic, it also helps the Ryder Cup brand and the combination of men and women playing together gives us an opportunity to widen our fan base.”

Two of the other Wild Card teams will include Georgia Hall and Charley Hull in an ‘England Women’s Team’, and the other will be comprise Mel Reid of England teaming up with Suzann Pettersen of Sweden in a ‘European Women’s Team’.

Charley Hull said: “I think an event like GolfSixes is good for the game of golf. I’m looking forward to teaming up with Georgia and seeing us play against the men will be exciting and something new for the spectators. Hopefully it will be a lot of fun for them to watch.”

The final Wild Card team is yet to be announced.

In total there will be 16 teams competing for a total prize fund of €1 million, with the 2017 champions, Denmark returning.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Lucas Bjerregaard won in 2017 in the final against Scott Hend and Sam Brazel of Australia.

