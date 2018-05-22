Westwood, Harrington, Donald and McDowell have been announce as vice captains for this year's match

Thomas Bjorn Announces Ryder Cup Vice Captains

Thomas Bjorn has added four more vice captains to his team to join Swede Robert Karlsson.

Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald and Graeme McDowell will all be vice captains to Bjorn at Le Golf National in September.

Bjorn announced the four new vice captains today in a press conference at Wentworth ahead of this week’s BMW PGA Championship.

The four new vice captains have made a combined 24 appearances for Europe as players in the Ryder Cup.

Harrington has made six appearances for Europe and has been vice captain for the last two matches.