Westwood, Harrington, Donald and McDowell have been announce as vice captains for this year's match
Thomas Bjorn Announces Ryder Cup Vice Captains
Thomas Bjorn has added four more vice captains to his team to join Swede Robert Karlsson.
Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald and Graeme McDowell will all be vice captains to Bjorn at Le Golf National in September.
Bjorn announced the four new vice captains today in a press conference at Wentworth ahead of this week’s BMW PGA Championship.
The four new vice captains have made a combined 24 appearances for Europe as players in the Ryder Cup.
Harrington has made six appearances for Europe and has been vice captain for the last two matches.
Westwood has made 10 appearances in a row for Europe since 1997, and has been on the winning side a record seven times. He has won 23 points in that spell, just two behind leading points scorer Nick Faldo.
McDowell has made four appearances for Europe and famously secured the winning point at the 2010 match at Celtic Manor, where he defeated Hunter Mahan on the 17th hole.
Donald has also appeared four times for Europe and has been on the winning side all four times.
USA captain Jim Furyk has already announced Davis Love III, Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker as his vice captains.
The Ryder Cup takes place at Le Golf National in Paris from 28th-30th September.
Europe will seek to regain the trophy after losing it to the USA 17-11 last time out at Hazeltine.