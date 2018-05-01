Remember the six handicapper who ruled himself out of the Ryder Cup? Thomas Bjorn paid him a visit with the famous trophy

Thomas Bjorn Surprises Fan Who Ruled Himself Out Of Ryder Cup

2018 European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn brilliantly surprised the six handicap fan who ruled himself out of this year’s match.

Stephen Atkinson wrote into Bjorn last month saying “with a somewhat heavy heart, I must write to inform you that I wish to withdraw from being considered for a wildcard for this years Ryder Cup”.

Bjorn turned up at Stephen’s rather lavish Berkshire home and brought the Ryder Cup trophy with him to Stephen’s surprise.

The pair then headed out into Stephen’s garden for some chipping practice.

WATCH: Thomas Bjorn surprises Ryder Cup fan

Stephen’s letter continued, “Whilst I have recently won the West Hill monthly medal (now cut to 6) I fear that I have not made the progress I was hoping for and a world ranking of 52187 still leaves a little room for improvement.”

“I had hoped that a good showing in the Open might catch your eye, but I think I am going to have to recognise that my wife may be correct when she describes me as “sadly deluded”.

“I realise that this may come as a shock and removes one of your options, but I am sure there are a number of equally good choices available. In any event the team looks very strong even without my experience.

He then ruled himself out of a vice captain role…

“Also, I do not think I will be available to help as a vice captain as I am the 2018 Captain of the Babalou Golf Society (membership runs into the 20s..) and feel that it will be unfair to both the society and Ryder Cup team if I dilute my time by trying to accomodate both. I am however available before hand if you want to discuss strategy etc. I am particularly knowledgeable about provencal rose wine and may be able to help re wine/food pairings, something that has often been overlooked, I feel, in past matches.

Once again, many apologies for letting you down and best wishes for Paris

Yours

Steven”

Let’s hope they discussed strategy and wine/food pairings!

Once again, well done to the European Tour and Ryder Cup Europe for the superb video.

The Ryder Cup gets underway at Le Golf National near Paris on 28th September.