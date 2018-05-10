Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose can all overtake Dustin Johnson at the top of the world rankings this week

How Thomas, Spieth, Rahm And Rose Can Become World Number One

The Players Championship takes place this week at TPC Sawgrass and there are some fascinating storylines ahead of the first tee time on Thursday.

Will Jason Day win again? How will Tiger and Phil get on playing together? What about Rickie after his 2nd at Augusta? And Rory?

But there’s another very intriguing storyline with four men all having the chance to overtake Dustin Johnson and reach the world number one spot.

Justin Thomas has had a number of chances already this year and Jon Rahm has also come close to reaching the summit of world golf.

However, Thomas, Rahm, Spieth and Rose can all reach the world number one spot this week if results around them go their way.

Justin Thomas has the best chance to become new world number one and doesn’t even need to better Dustin Johnson’s result this week.

See all the scenarios below.