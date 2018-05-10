Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose can all overtake Dustin Johnson at the top of the world rankings this week
How Thomas, Spieth, Rahm And Rose Can Become World Number One
The Players Championship takes place this week at TPC Sawgrass and there are some fascinating storylines ahead of the first tee time on Thursday.
Will Jason Day win again? How will Tiger and Phil get on playing together? What about Rickie after his 2nd at Augusta? And Rory?
But there’s another very intriguing storyline with four men all having the chance to overtake Dustin Johnson and reach the world number one spot.
Justin Thomas has had a number of chances already this year and Jon Rahm has also come close to reaching the summit of world golf.
However, Thomas, Rahm, Spieth and Rose can all reach the world number one spot this week if results around them go their way.
Justin Thomas has the best chance to become new world number one and doesn’t even need to better Dustin Johnson’s result this week.
See all the scenarios below.
JUSTIN THOMAS
Has the best chance to become World Number One,
A win guarantees it otherwise performances from the challenging players can prevent it (a guide below)
DUSTIN JOHNSON
Win
2nd – Thomas does not win
3rd – Finish ahead of Thomas; Rahm or Spieth do not win
4th – Thomas finish worse than solo 6; Rahm or Spieth do not win
5th – Thomas finish outside top 10; Rahm or Spieth do not win
6th – Thomas finish outside top 16; Rahm or Spieth do not win
7th – Thomas finish outside top 20; Rahm or Spieth do not win
8th – Thomas finish outside top 31; Rahm doesn’t finish 1st or solo 2nd; Spieth does not win
9th – Thomas finish outside top 42; Rahm doesn’t finish 1st or solo 2nd; Spieth does not win
10th – Thomas finish outside top 53; Rahm doesn’t finish 1st or solo 2nd; Spieth and Rose do not win
11th – Thomas finish outside top 60 or MC; Rahm doesn’t finish 1st or solo 2nd; Spieth and Rose do not win
JON RAHM
Win AND
Thomas finish worse than 2-way T2 AND
Johnson finish worse than solo 2nd
OR
Solo 2nd AND
Thomas finish outside top 26 AND
Johnson finish worse than Solo 7 AND
Jordan Spieth does not WIN
JORDAN SPIETH
Win AND
Thomas finish worse than 3-way T2 AND
Johnson finish worse than 2-way T2
OR
Solo 2 AND
Thomas finish outside top 60 or MC AND
Johnson finish worse than 2-way T11 AND
Rahm or Rose do not win
JUSTIN ROSE
Win AND
Thomas finish outside top 46 AND
Johnson finish outside top 9 AND
Rahm does not finish solo 2nd
*Stats courtesy of Official World Golf Ranking