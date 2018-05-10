How Thomas, Spieth, Rahm And Rose Can Become World Number One

Elliott Heath

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose can all overtake Dustin Johnson at the top of the world rankings this week

The Players Championship takes place this week at TPC Sawgrass and there are some fascinating storylines ahead of the first tee time on Thursday.

Will Jason Day win again? How will Tiger and Phil get on playing together? What about Rickie after his 2nd at Augusta? And Rory?

But there’s another very intriguing storyline with four men all having the chance to overtake Dustin Johnson and reach the world number one spot.

Justin Thomas has had a number of chances already this year and Jon Rahm has also come close to reaching the summit of world golf.

However, Thomas, Rahm, Spieth and Rose can all reach the world number one spot this week if results around them go their way.

Justin Thomas has the best chance to become new world number one and doesn’t even need to better Dustin Johnson’s result this week.

See all the scenarios below.

JUSTIN THOMAS                                                             

Has the best chance to become World Number One,

A win guarantees it otherwise performances from the challenging players can prevent it (a guide below)

DUSTIN JOHNSON                                                          

Win

2nd – Thomas does not win

3rd – Finish ahead of Thomas; Rahm or Spieth do not win

4th – Thomas finish worse than solo 6; Rahm or Spieth do not win

5th – Thomas finish outside top 10; Rahm or Spieth do not win

6th – Thomas finish outside top 16; Rahm or Spieth do not win

7th – Thomas finish outside top 20; Rahm or Spieth do not win

8th – Thomas finish outside top 31; Rahm doesn’t finish 1st or solo 2nd; Spieth does not win

9th – Thomas finish outside top 42; Rahm doesn’t finish 1st or solo 2nd; Spieth does not win

10th – Thomas finish outside top 53; Rahm doesn’t finish 1st or solo 2nd; Spieth and Rose do not win

11th – Thomas finish outside top 60 or MC; Rahm doesn’t finish 1st or solo 2nd; Spieth and Rose do not win

JON RAHM                                                        

Win AND

Thomas finish worse than 2-way T2 AND

Johnson finish worse than solo 2nd

OR

Solo 2nd AND

Thomas finish outside top 26 AND

Johnson finish worse than Solo 7 AND

Jordan Spieth does not WIN

JORDAN SPIETH                                                               

Win AND

Thomas finish worse than 3-way T2 AND

Johnson finish worse than 2-way T2

OR

Solo 2 AND

Thomas finish outside top 60 or MC AND

Johnson finish worse than 2-way T11 AND

Rahm or Rose do not win

JUSTIN ROSE                                                     

Win AND

Thomas finish outside top 46 AND

Johnson finish outside top 9 AND

Rahm does not finish solo 2nd

*Stats courtesy of Official World Golf Ranking