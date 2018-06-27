Three Tours Combine To Launch Jordan Mixed Masters

The Challenge Tour, Ladies European Tour and the Staysure Tour will form a new mixed individual stroke play event called the Jordan Mixed Masters. By Adam Stephens

A new mixed tournament is coming next April featuring players from the Challenge Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the European Senior Tour (now known as Staysure Tour).

The field is set to consist of 123 players in total. 40 players from each tour will be selected, so 40 from the Challenge Tour along with 40 ladies and 40 seniors.

To complete the numbers there will be one leading amateur from each of the three groups.

Even though members from each tour will play from different tees, they will compete for the same trophy in a three-day competition. The leading player from each tour however will also receive a special accolade.

On the last day of the event, the field will be cut down to the 60 leading players.

Alain de Soultrait, Director of the European Challenge Tour, when asked his opinion on the innovative tournament said, “The introduction of a tournament involving the Challenge Tour, Staysure Tour and the Ladies European Tour is a landmark moment for all three tours, and playing all together will be great.

“The Challenge Tour is also known for growing the game of golf across the globe, and by visiting Jordan for the first time we will continue this tradition.”

The announcement of the event builds on the success of the European Tour’s exciting GolfSixes tournament, a 16-team, six-hole event, which included some of Europe’s top female stars and a mixed pairing of Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn and his Solheim Cup counterpart Catriona Matthew.