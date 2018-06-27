The Challenge Tour, Ladies European Tour and the Staysure Tour will form a new mixed individual stroke play event called the Jordan Mixed Masters. By Adam Stephens
Three Tours Combine To Launch Jordan Mixed Masters
A new mixed tournament is coming next April featuring players from the Challenge Tour, the Ladies European Tour and the European Senior Tour (now known as Staysure Tour).
The field is set to consist of 123 players in total. 40 players from each tour will be selected, so 40 from the Challenge Tour along with 40 ladies and 40 seniors.
To complete the numbers there will be one leading amateur from each of the three groups.
Even though members from each tour will play from different tees, they will compete for the same trophy in a three-day competition. The leading player from each tour however will also receive a special accolade.
On the last day of the event, the field will be cut down to the 60 leading players.
Alain de Soultrait, Director of the European Challenge Tour, when asked his opinion on the innovative tournament said, “The introduction of a tournament involving the Challenge Tour, Staysure Tour and the Ladies European Tour is a landmark moment for all three tours, and playing all together will be great.
“The Challenge Tour is also known for growing the game of golf across the globe, and by visiting Jordan for the first time we will continue this tradition.”
The announcement of the event builds on the success of the European Tour’s exciting GolfSixes tournament, a 16-team, six-hole event, which included some of Europe’s top female stars and a mixed pairing of Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjorn and his Solheim Cup counterpart Catriona Matthew.
Mark Lichtenhein, Chairman of the Ladies European Tour, said, “This unique tournament will be the first of its kind, where men and women will compete individually, for the same trophy.
“The event will give our players a tremendous opportunity to showcase their talents in a level playing field for both genders.”
This announcement comes ahead of another new mixed event, The European Golf Team Championships, part of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.
This will feature a 50/50 gender split in the field with male and female professionals competing for equal prize money in both a Men’s and Women’s Team match play Championship as well as an 18-hole foursomes stroke play Mixed Team Championship.
To finish when asked about recent multitude of Mixed Tour events, Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “There seems to be an appetite in golf for mixed events right now, and this is another opportunity to deliver another entertaining yet credible format.”
The first edition of the Jordan Mixed Masters is due to take place from 4-6th April in 2019.