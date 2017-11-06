The 14-time major winner recently appeared on a US Podcast and emphasised how today's golf ball goes too far

Tiger Woods: “8000-Yard Golf Course Not Too Far Away”

Tiger Woods appeared on a podcast with basketball coach Geno Auriemma recently and was surprisingly firm in his opinion on today’s golf ball.

The 14-time major winner, who famously hit the ball so far that golf courses, like Augusta, had to be significantly lengthened in what was referred to as ‘Tiger-proofing’.

Woods was averaging 298-yards off the tee in 2000, 2nd on the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats.

That would rank outside of the top-100 this season.

Bubba Watson currently leads the Tour’s Driving Distance stat with an average of 337-yards off the tee.

“We need to do something about the golf ball,” Woods said on the podcast.

“I just think [the ball] is going too far.”

“With the game progressing as it is, I think the 8,000-yard golf course is not too far away.

“That’s pretty scary — we don’t have enough property to start designing these types of golf courses, and it just makes it so much more complicated.”

