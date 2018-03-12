Tiger Woods And Ernie Els To Be Presidents Cup Captains

Reports suggest that legendary golfers Tiger Woods and Ernie Els will captain their respective sides at next year's Presidents Cup

Reports from the Associated Press suggest that Tiger Woods and Ernie Els will captain their respective sides at next year’s Presidents Cup.

Two people involved in the Presidents Cup have told AP that Woods and Els have agreed to be captains for the 2019 match at Royal Melbourne next December. They have both spoken to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Associated Press say it is to be announced tomorrow at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Both Woods and Els were involved in one of the biggest moment’s in the tournament’s history in 2003 at Fancourt Links in South Africa.

The USA and International team halved the match 17-17 so the pair went out for a sudden-death playoff which went on for three holes before darkness.

Captains Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player agreed to share the cup in a half.

To date, that was the only halved match in the Presidents Cup history.

In 12 matches, the USA has won 10 times, the International team once with one halve.

The match returns to Royal Melbourne next year for the third time.

The classic sandbelt links is considered one of the world’s finest golf courses.

The International side’s only ever Presidents Cup victory came at Royal Melbourne in 1998 when Peter Thompson’s team beat Jack Nicklaus’ USA side 20.5-11.5.

Last year’s match at Liberty National, New York ended 17-11 in favour of Steve Stricker’s Team USA.

Both men have experience as Vice Captains, with Woods working under Davis Love III at the 2016 Ryder Cup and Ernie Els working under Nick Price at the 2015 Presidents Cup.

Tiger Woods was announced as a Vice Captain for this year’s Ryder Cup match at Le Golf National in Paris, despite intending to make the team.

He was announced as a Vice Captain along with Steve Stricker by Captain Jim Furyk.

Woods recently finished T2nd at the Valspar Championship and has risen up to 149th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

