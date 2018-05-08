Tiger Woods And Phil Mickelson Paired Together At The Players

Elliott Heath

Woods will play with Mickelson and Fowler for the first two rounds this week at TPC Sawgrass

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play together in rounds one and two of this week’s Players Championship.

The duo, who have won a combined 19 majors and 122 PGA Tour titles, will be joined by 2015 Players Champion Rickie Fowler for the first two days at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods, Mickelson and Fowler will tee off at 6.52pm on Thursday amongst some huge groups including Day, Stenson and Garcia, and Reed, Rahm and Matsuyama in the two groups ahead of them.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy plays with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas for the first two days. They’re off the 10th tee at 1.27pm on Thursday.

Players Championship Round One Tee Times:

1st hole:

1210 L Glover, C Campbell, D Bozzelli

1221 R Palmer, B Cauley, H Varner III

1232 S Brown, JJ Spaun, R Blaum

1243 R Moore, B Grace (RSA), C Howell III

1254 W McGirt, Z Johnson, B Gay

1305 J Blixt (Swe), C Kirk, S Cink

1316 C Gribble, C Hoffman, D Willett (Eng)

1327 C Stroud, K Kisner, B Harman

1338 C Smith (Aus) R Pampling (Aus), E Grillo (Arg)

1349 T Potter Jnr, R Armour, D Lingmerth (Swe)

1400 H English, C Reavie, Sung Kang (Kor)

1411 K Bradley, T Mullinax, B Hossler

1735 R Streb, M Flores, R Cabrera Bello (Esp)

1746 J Lovemark, O Schniederjans, K Tway

1757 B Martin, R Garrigus, D Fathauer

1808 B Steele, M Leishman (Aus), G Murray

1819 B Horschel, B Snedeker, M Kuchar

1830 P Reed, J Rahm (Esp), H Matsuyama (Jpn)

1841 J Day (Aus), H Stenson (Swe), S Garcia (Esp)

1852 P Mickelson, R Fowler, T Woods

1903 A Landry, A Cook, X Schauffele

1914 B DeChambeau, K Chappell, V Taylor

1925 K Streelman, L List, K Kraft

1936 M Laird (Sco), S O’Hair, F Molinari (Ita)

10th hole:

1210 J Huh, B Barber, K Aphibarnrat (Tha)

1221 S Stallings, K Na, R Werenski

1232 D Lee (Nzl), J Kokrak, R Fisher (Eng)

1243 J Vegas (Ven), W Simpson, T Hatton (Eng)

1254 I Poulter (Eng), J Rose (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng)

1305 B Watson, D Johnson, B Koepka

1316 Si Woo Kim (Kor), A Scott (Aus), M Kaymer (Ger)

1327 R McIlroy (NIrl), J Thomas, J Spieth

1338 B Garnett, P Kizzire, W Bryan

1349 P Casey (Eng), R Knox (Sco), A Noren (Swe)

1400 M Kim, CT Pan (Tpe), Haotong Li (Chn)

1411 JJ Henry, N Taylor (Can), R Sabbatini (Rsa)

1735 JB Holmes, G Ogilvy (Aus), Whee Kim (Kor)

1746 B Haas, C Hadley, M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1757 A Lahiri (Ind), Byeong Hun An (Kor), A Levy (Fra)

1808 K Stanley, D A Points, J Walker

1819 D Berger, T Finau, C Schwartzel (Rsa)

1830 S Kodaira (Jpn), G Woodland, M Hughes (can)

1841 P Cantlay, J Hahn, L Oosthuizen (Rsa)

1852 J Dufner, H Swafford, S Stricker

1903 P Perez, R Henley, S Lowry (Ire)

1914 S Piercy, A Hadwin (Can), N Watney

1925 S McCarron, T Van Aswegen (Rsa), T Hoge

1936 M Thompson, P Rodgers, B Harkins

The Players Championship begins on Thursday. Si Woo Kim defends the title he won last year.