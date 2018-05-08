Woods will play with Mickelson and Fowler for the first two rounds this week at TPC Sawgrass

Tiger Woods And Phil Mickelson Paired Together At The Players

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play together in rounds one and two of this week’s Players Championship.

The duo, who have won a combined 19 majors and 122 PGA Tour titles, will be joined by 2015 Players Champion Rickie Fowler for the first two days at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods, Mickelson and Fowler will tee off at 6.52pm on Thursday amongst some huge groups including Day, Stenson and Garcia, and Reed, Rahm and Matsuyama in the two groups ahead of them.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy plays with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas for the first two days. They’re off the 10th tee at 1.27pm on Thursday.