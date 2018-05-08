Woods will play with Mickelson and Fowler for the first two rounds this week at TPC Sawgrass
Tiger Woods And Phil Mickelson Paired Together At The Players
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play together in rounds one and two of this week’s Players Championship.
The duo, who have won a combined 19 majors and 122 PGA Tour titles, will be joined by 2015 Players Champion Rickie Fowler for the first two days at TPC Sawgrass.
Woods, Mickelson and Fowler will tee off at 6.52pm on Thursday amongst some huge groups including Day, Stenson and Garcia, and Reed, Rahm and Matsuyama in the two groups ahead of them.
Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy plays with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas for the first two days. They’re off the 10th tee at 1.27pm on Thursday.
Players Championship Round One Tee Times:
1st hole:
1210 L Glover, C Campbell, D Bozzelli
1221 R Palmer, B Cauley, H Varner III
1232 S Brown, JJ Spaun, R Blaum
1243 R Moore, B Grace (RSA), C Howell III
1254 W McGirt, Z Johnson, B Gay
1305 J Blixt (Swe), C Kirk, S Cink
1316 C Gribble, C Hoffman, D Willett (Eng)
1327 C Stroud, K Kisner, B Harman
1338 C Smith (Aus) R Pampling (Aus), E Grillo (Arg)
1349 T Potter Jnr, R Armour, D Lingmerth (Swe)
1400 H English, C Reavie, Sung Kang (Kor)
1411 K Bradley, T Mullinax, B Hossler
1735 R Streb, M Flores, R Cabrera Bello (Esp)
1746 J Lovemark, O Schniederjans, K Tway
1757 B Martin, R Garrigus, D Fathauer
1808 B Steele, M Leishman (Aus), G Murray
1819 B Horschel, B Snedeker, M Kuchar
1830 P Reed, J Rahm (Esp), H Matsuyama (Jpn)
1841 J Day (Aus), H Stenson (Swe), S Garcia (Esp)
1852 P Mickelson, R Fowler, T Woods
1903 A Landry, A Cook, X Schauffele
1914 B DeChambeau, K Chappell, V Taylor
1925 K Streelman, L List, K Kraft
1936 M Laird (Sco), S O’Hair, F Molinari (Ita)
10th hole:
1210 J Huh, B Barber, K Aphibarnrat (Tha)
1221 S Stallings, K Na, R Werenski
1232 D Lee (Nzl), J Kokrak, R Fisher (Eng)
1243 J Vegas (Ven), W Simpson, T Hatton (Eng)
1254 I Poulter (Eng), J Rose (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng)
1305 B Watson, D Johnson, B Koepka
1316 Si Woo Kim (Kor), A Scott (Aus), M Kaymer (Ger)
1327 R McIlroy (NIrl), J Thomas, J Spieth
1338 B Garnett, P Kizzire, W Bryan
1349 P Casey (Eng), R Knox (Sco), A Noren (Swe)
1400 M Kim, CT Pan (Tpe), Haotong Li (Chn)
1411 JJ Henry, N Taylor (Can), R Sabbatini (Rsa)
1735 JB Holmes, G Ogilvy (Aus), Whee Kim (Kor)
1746 B Haas, C Hadley, M Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1757 A Lahiri (Ind), Byeong Hun An (Kor), A Levy (Fra)
1808 K Stanley, D A Points, J Walker
1819 D Berger, T Finau, C Schwartzel (Rsa)
1830 S Kodaira (Jpn), G Woodland, M Hughes (can)
1841 P Cantlay, J Hahn, L Oosthuizen (Rsa)
1852 J Dufner, H Swafford, S Stricker
1903 P Perez, R Henley, S Lowry (Ire)
1914 S Piercy, A Hadwin (Can), N Watney
1925 S McCarron, T Van Aswegen (Rsa), T Hoge
1936 M Thompson, P Rodgers, B Harkins
The Players Championship begins on Thursday. Si Woo Kim defends the title he won last year.