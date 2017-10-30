The 14-time major winner will return from his fourth back surgery at the Hero World Challenge on 30th November

Tiger Woods Announces Return At Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods has announced his return to professional golf.

The 14-time major winner will come back at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on 30th November.

The event is hosted by Tiger Woods and benefits his charitable foundation. He has won the tournament five times.

Related: Tiger Woods What’s in the bag?

Woods said in a statement on his website, “I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge.

“Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field.”

The field will contain the world’s top four players in Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Related: Tiger Woods 2017 golf swing analysis

Last year, Woods returned at the Hero World Challenge after 15 months out.

He was joint birdie leader for the tournament but ultimately finished 15th out of 17 players.

His highlight of the week was a seven-under-par 65 on day two.

Related: Hank Haney says Tiger Woods could win with new swing

Woods then played the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January, where he missed the cut, before playing his first round at the Dubai Desert Classic where he withdrew with back spasms.

Tiger Woods swing sequences:

His fourth back surgery came in April and he has only started hitting shots this month.

The 79-time PGA Tour winner posted a series of videos on his social media, starting with pitches to smooth iron shots to a drive and then a stinger shot.

Related: Tiger Woods putting technique analysis

Despite a distinct lack of golf in 2017 for the former world number one, it’s been a busy year.

Last week, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving in a Florida court and is serving a year on probation after he was found unconscious behind the wheel of his Mercedez Benz by the side of the road in late May.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram