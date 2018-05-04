The 14-time major winner has played some tough courses so far in 2018 and said Augusta was probably the most scoreable

Tiger Woods Says Augusta Most Scoreable Course In 2018

Tiger Woods has played half a dozen tournaments so far in 2018 and they’ve all been at tough golf courses, so it was interesting to hear his answer when asked about what is the most scoreable course he has teed it up on this year in competition.

Woods said, “Probably Augusta. Seriously.

“Most of the golf courses I’ve played have been really difficult setups, whether it’s Torrey, LA [Riviera], Honda, no one went low. Valspar, no one went low. Bay Hill was open and the guys just went low on Sunday only, but for the first three days they were almost kind of just jockeying.

“Augusta was more wide open than pretty much any event I’ve played in so far this year.”

The 14-time major winner has played at some seriously tough golf courses so far this year: Torrey Pines, Riviera, PGA National, Innisbrook, Bay Hill and Augusta.

The winning scores from those events were:

Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines: -10

Genesis Open, Riviera: -12

Honda Classic, PGA National: -8

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook: -10

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill: -18

The Masters, Augusta National: -15

Woods is currently competing in the Wells Fargo Championship. His quotes were after his level-par 72 in round one.

His best finish of the year came at the Valspar Championship where he ended in a tie for 2nd place. He also recorded a top-5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and was 12th at the Honda Classic.

His next tournament is next week at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, which he has won twice.

He has also confirmed his participation in this year’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills next month and The National at TPC Potomac.

