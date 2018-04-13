One of Tiger Woods' backup Scotty Cameron putters has sold at auction for over $44,000

Tiger Woods is certainly not a gear tinkerer and has pretty much used the same putter for almost 20 years.

The 14-time major winner uses a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS with red paint filling and his name printed on the back and his initials stamped on the face. The GSS stands for German Stainless Steel.

That is the flat stick he used in 13 of his 14 major championship victories after putting it in the back in 1999.

Woods apparently would get a couple of backup putters made each year during his time working with Titleist’s master craftsman Scotty Cameron. He would try them out to see if they were to his liking.

Although he would only ever use the original one during competition.

One lucky (and rich) bidder is now an owner of one of Woods’ backup Scottys from 2001 after buying it for $44,401.20 on greenjacketauctions.com.

And this is a special one considering that Woods won the Masters in 2001 to complete the Tiger Slam after winning four majors in a row.

The putter comes with a headcover, an official certificate and a hand-written letter from Scotty Cameron.

One of Woods’ backup putters sold for $60,000 in Japan in 2015. Green Jacket auctions guess that Woods’ main putter, which he still uses to this day, is worth over $1m.

Tiger said in 2016 that not even his son is allowed to touch his beloved Scotty, “Charlie knows there are two putters he can’t touch.