The authors of a new Tiger Woods biography have hit back after Woods' team claimed errors were made

Tiger Woods Biography Authors Fight Back At Error Claims

The authors of the new Tiger Woods biography Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian have hit back after claims from the Woods camp that the book was factually incorrect.

The new biography is supposed to be a comprehensive look at the life of Tiger Woods.

Buy ‘Tiger Woods’ the biography on Amazon

Benedict and Keteyian, both investigative journalists, extensively researched for the book for three years and conducted over 400 interviews with people from all corners of Woods’ life including friends, family members, teachers, partners, coaches, business associates, Tour pros and members of Woods’ inner circle.

In a press release, they say the biography is ‘destined to make headlines and linger in the minds of readers for years to come’.

However, Woods’s manager, Mark Steinberg, and chief spokesperson, Glenn Greenspan, released a statement questioning the book, saying Benedict and Keteyian “gave us no chance whatsoever to verify any of the material, which resulted in a long string of errors in the book.”

They also claim the biography is a “re-hash” of previous books on the 14-time major winner and that the authors “did zero fact checking with us of any kind.”

Steinberg and Greenspan also said in a statement that the book had numerous “careless mistakes”, some of which included “Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer applauding at a dinner they never attended,” “quoting a broadcaster who wasn’t present at an event,” and “inventing a press gathering that didn’t occur.”

However, Benedict and Keteyian released a statement to Golf.com in defence of their work:

Continues below