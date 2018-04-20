The 14-time major winner gave a clinic at his new course and he was on form!

WATCH: Tiger Woods Clinic

Tiger Woods’ new Payne’s Valley course in Missouri opens soon and the 14-time major winner recently gave a brilliant clinic to juniors and locals.

Woods was in great form, joking and laughing with the children who were sat in the front row requesting him to his certain shots.

Related: Tiger Woods What’s in the bag?

Tiger hadn’t hit a golf ball since Augusta but looked to be striking it well, hitting raking draws and big fades on request over signs in the distance on the range.

He even hit a trick shot where he topped his driver a couple of yards!

The PGA Tour Champions Facebook page posted some highlights of the clinic, watch that video below:

Woods finished T32nd at The Masters and has had T2nd, T5th and 12th place finishes already this season since his return.

He is currently scheduled to tee it up in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills in June, although he will probably play in The Players Championship next month at TPC Sawgrass.

Related: Tiger Woods up to highest world ranking in three years

His last victory came at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram