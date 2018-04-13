The 14-time major winner has confirmed his spot in this year's US Open at Shinnecock Hills

Tiger Woods Commits To US Open

Tiger Woods has filed entry into this year’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills.

It will be the 14-time major winner’s first appearance in the tournament since 2015.

It will also mark 10 years since Woods last won a major at the 2008 US Open at Torrey Pines.

With that win, he got a 10 year exemption into the tournament so this will be his last on that, although the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros and Arnold Palmer received special exemptions into the tournament beyond their 10-year winning period.

The last time he teed it up in a US Open was at Chambers Bay in 2015 where Jordan Spieth won. He missed the cut that week with rounds of 80 and 76.

This year’s event returns to Shinnecock Hills in Long Island, New York for the first time since 2004.

Retief Goosen won the tournament that week whilst Woods finished in a tie for 17th place. Shinnecock also hosted in 1995 when Corey Pavin won. Woods withdrew that week in his first ever US Open start.

The American has won three US Open titles, at Pebble Beach in 2000, Bethpage in 2002, and Torrey Pines in 2008.

He needs one more US Open victory to join Willie Anderson, Bobby Jones, Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus with four titles.

Woods’ victory at Torrey Pines, where he beat Rocco Mediate in a Monday playoff, remains his last major victory to date.