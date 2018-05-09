The 14-time major winner has officially committed to the 147th Open at Carnoustie in July
Tiger Woods Confirms Spot In The Open
Three-time Champion Golfer of the Year Tiger Woods has officially committed to The Open.
Woods will tee it up for the third time at Carnoustie, having finished T7th in 1999 and T12th in 2007.
It will be his first appearance in the world’s oldest golf major since 2015 having missed the previous two playings through injury.
The American won his first Open in 2000 at St Andrews for his fourth major and second in a row. He would go on to win the 2000 USPGA and 2001 Masters to complete the ‘Tiger Slam’.
He secured his second Claret Jug in 2005, again at St Andrews, by five strokes for major number 10.
He then defended the Champion Golfer of the Year title 12 months later at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in what was one of the best displays of course management ever seen in professional golf.
Woods famously used his driver just once during the four rounds, instead opting to get it into play with his 2 iron on the burnt Hoylake fairways. He also successfully avoided every single fairway bunker during the week.
As well as those victories, the 42-year-old has four further top-10 finishes in Opens and was Silver Medal winner in 1996 at Royal Lytham and St Annes.
This year’s championship takes place at Carnoustie from 19th-22nd July. Padraig Harrington edged out Sergio Garcia the last time the tournament was played there in 2007.
Speaking about Carnoustie, Woods said, “I just love that golf course. “It’s so tough. This one is by far the hardest of all the courses on The Open rota.”
As well as The Open, the 14-time major winner has also confirmed his place in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills next month, 10 years after his most recent major victory at Torrey Pines.
Jordan Spieth will defend the Claret Jug this year after winning in dramatic fashion at Royal Birkdale last time out.
