Tiger Woods met with a lifelong fan who is terminally ill with stage four lung cancer last week at The Masters. By Jack Howes
Tiger Woods Delights Cancer Stricken Fan with Surprise
Terminally-ill Shane Caldwell was greeted with a wonderful surprise by golf’s most recognisable player, Tiger Woods.
The five-year survival rate of stage four cancer is less than 10% and his dream was to meet the 14-time major winner.
Caldwell’s step-daughter Jordan Miller tweeted a plea to Woods, as she wrote of his dream to meet Tiger and watch him play in person.
Tiger made this happen during The Masters.
Woods; who also lost his father Earl to cancer in 2006, responded to the request giving his Miller and Caldwell entry to Augusta National and met with them at the practice range before his round on Thursday, as he handed him a signed glove.
Miller also posted on Twitter: “WE DID IT. Thanks for that smile @TigerWoods.”
Caldwell, who has also been diagnosed with colon cancer twice, said: “It was quite a thrill. It was a really great experience. Pretty emotional.”
Tiger Woods What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at Tiger Woods' current equipment…
Tiger Woods Up To Highest Ranking In Over Three Years
The 14-time major winner has moved up 1,111…
Tiger Woods Masters Return: GM Verdict
Tiger Woods Masters Return: GM Verdict
It resembles a side to Tiger that has rarely been seen in the public eye.
Despite a disappointing week on the golf course, as he finished T32, the World No.88 is perhaps enjoying his golf now more than ever, as he continues his comeback from spinal fusion surgery.
That is most evident this week, as recognised the support he had from the Augusta crowds, as he said: “Everyone was so supportive. Some of the people I have seen for nearly twenty years in the same spots. I have missed playing The Masters.”
Woods is scheduled to make his next appearance at The National in late June but we could see him next month at The Players Championship.
The 14-time major winner finished in a tie for 32nd place at Augusta after posting his best round, a 69, on the final day to finish at +1 for the tournament.
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram