Tiger Woods met with a lifelong fan who is terminally ill with stage four lung cancer last week at The Masters. By Jack Howes

Tiger Woods Delights Cancer Stricken Fan with Surprise

Terminally-ill Shane Caldwell was greeted with a wonderful surprise by golf’s most recognisable player, Tiger Woods.

The five-year survival rate of stage four cancer is less than 10% and his dream was to meet the 14-time major winner.

Caldwell’s step-daughter Jordan Miller tweeted a plea to Woods, as she wrote of his dream to meet Tiger and watch him play in person.

Tiger made this happen during The Masters.

Woods; who also lost his father Earl to cancer in 2006, responded to the request giving his Miller and Caldwell entry to Augusta National and met with them at the practice range before his round on Thursday, as he handed him a signed glove.

Miller also posted on Twitter: “WE DID IT. Thanks for that smile @TigerWoods.”

Caldwell, who has also been diagnosed with colon cancer twice, said: “It was quite a thrill. It was a really great experience. Pretty emotional.”