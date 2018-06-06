Tiger Woods Docks $20m Yacht Ahead Of US Open

The 14-time major winner has docked up his superyacht in the Hamptons, just down the road from Shinnecock Hills

Tiger Woods has docked up his $20m superyacht in the Hamptons ahead of the US Open next week, according to US news site pagesix.com.

The 155ft-long yacht is where Woods will spend his time away from the course during the tournament week as he attempts to win his 15th major title at Shinnecock Hills.

The 14-time major winner has reportedly docked up at Montauk Yacht Club just down the road from Shinnecock on Long Island, New York.

Woods’ yacht is named ‘Privacy’ and it is where he and ex-wife Elin Nordegren spent their wedding night back in 2004.

The 6,500 square foot vessel features a 2,000 gallon water tank, five guestrooms, a jacuzzi, a gym, a lift, a sky-lounge bar, a walk-in refrigerator, a deck dining area and two built-in wall safes, according to People Magazine.

It has hosted the likes of Michael Jordan, Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey.

Tiger Woods plays in his first US Open in three years next week coming off of a T23rd finish at the Memorial Tournament.