Tiger Woods: ‘Game Is Where It Needs To Be Heading Into US Open’

Tiger Woods closed with a 72 at Muirfield Village to finish in a tie for 23rd place and six strokes off the playoff at the Memorial Tournament.

The 14-time major winner’s long game was impressive but it was his putting that let him down.

Woods averaged +2.79 strokes on the field each round with his approaches at the Memorial to lead the field.

He has now averaged over +2.5 Stroked Gained: Approach nine times in his career and won in seven of those weeks.

“Well, I just need to hit better putts. This week I didn’t really have, didn’t feel comfortable with my lines and my feel was a little bit off. Consequently I missed a bunch of putts,” he told ESPN after his round.

“But I hit it really good this week, so that’s a positive going into Shinnecock, where ball striking is going to be a must,” he continued.

Woods missed seven putts inside five feet during the week and ended up seven back. For the whole 2006 season he missed nine putts inside five feet.

That shows you just how close he is to winning again – sort the putter out and he could well contend for his 15th major later this month.

Despite the lacklustre final round of level par, which he also posted in the opening round, Tiger is looking forward to the US Open in two weeks.

“Overall my game is where it needs to be heading into the US Open and that’s something that’s very positive,” he said.