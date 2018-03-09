The 14-time major winner found a bad lie in the trees whilst playing the Snake Pit and rolled back the years with his recovery shot

Tiger Woods Hits Ridiculous Escape Shot At Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods shot his first under par opening round on the PGA Tour since 2015 yesterday at the Valspar Championship.

Woods came to the 16th hole at Innisbrook (the first hole of the Snake Pit) at level par and pulled an iron left off the tee on the par-4 into the trees.

What followed was quite remarkable.

Woods’ ball was next to a tree with no real room for any kind of follow through. But that didn’t stop him.

He smashed a long iron low and hooked it over the lake to get his ball almost greenside, and then made the simplest of up-and-downs for par. Incredible!

One fan’s reaction to the shot was priceless…

Whilst one fan who attempted to film Tiger Woods was actually filming a tree…hilarious!

Watch videos of the shot here from all different angles.

Woods’ shot filmed by a spectator:

Woods had to aim at the Valpsar sponsors triangle seen in the lake and hook it round:

Here’s how Tiger made par…

As you can see, Woods hit his hand on the tree at some speed and did look to be in some pain from the shot, although that didn’t last for too long.

He then made this stunning birdie at the par-3 17th to get to -1:

He parred the final hole to sign for a 70.

His round contained just nine pars as well as five birdies and four bogeys on a difficult day at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

The 14-time major winner is in a tie for eighth place after day one, and sits just three strokes behind leader Corey Connors.

