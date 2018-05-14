The 14-time major winner is optimistic about winning another trophy after his T11th finish at The Players Championship

Tiger Woods: “I’m Not That Far Off From Winning”

It has been over four-and-a-half years since his last victory but Tiger Woods is hopeful of lifting another trophy soon after a superb weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods was battling to make the cut on Friday and did so at -1 after 36 holes. He stood at -9 for the tournament just 12 holes later before ending at -8 after three rounds thanks to a scintillating 65.

He followed that up with a 69 on Sunday to end at -11 and tied-11th for the tournament. He has subsequently moved up to 80th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 48th in the FedEx Cup.

Woods made 14 birdies over the weekend and seems to have improved his driving drastically in the past week or so, something that has really let him down so far this year.

The 42-year-old, who has already recorded T2nd and T5th finishes this year, spoke very highly of his game after his final round 69 and appears to genuinely believe that he can be a factor at the top of the game once more.

“Well, I played really good today. I hit it so good. It was nice,” he said.

“I had control of it from tee to green; I made some putts; I felt good on basically every facet of the game, and it’s weird, not to really mishit a shot today and only shoot 3-under par is just weird, because I played much better than that. I think I got within four or five of the lead at one point, and if I would have played I think the last five holes maybe in 4-, 5-under par, I might have had a chance, and just didn’t do it.”