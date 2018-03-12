Since his return in December, Tiger Woods has risen over 1,000 places in the Official World Golf Ranking
Tiger Woods Incredible Rise Up The World Rankings
Go back three and a half months and Tiger Woods was ranked 1,199th in the world.
Look today and you’ll see that the 14-time major winner now sits at 149th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
That’s an increase of 1,050 places in around three and a half months.
Woods went into the Hero World Challenge in December ranked 1999th in the world and a 15th place finish catapulted him up over 500 places to number 668.
He then had six weeks off and played at the Farmers Insurance Open where he finished in a tie for 23rd place – that moved him up a further 100 spots into 539th place.
A missed cut followed at the Genesis Open at Riviera before a 12th place finish at the Honda Classic put him inside the world’s top 400.
And his most recent T2nd finish at the Valspar Championship saw him rise up 240 spots into 149th position.
Woods’ rise up the rankings is remarkable, albeit not a great deal surprising given how lowly he had fallen, but it is now realistic that he can get himself back inside the world’s top 100 and then top 50.
He currently doesn’t qualify for any of this year’s World Golf Championships, but further strong finishes in top quality PGA Tour fields will get him closer and closer.
Woods tees it up this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, a tournament he has won eight times.
In his last five starts at Bay Hill he has won four times, and he is highly fancied this week with bookies making him the tournament favourite.
So from almost slipping outside of the world’s top 1,200 just a few months ago, Woods is now favourite for PGA Tour tournaments, inside the world’s top 150 and his world ranking is getting better and better.
How high up the world rankings do you think Tiger Woods will get this year?
