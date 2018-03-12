Since his return in December, Tiger Woods has risen over 1,000 places in the Official World Golf Ranking

Tiger Woods Incredible Rise Up The World Rankings

Go back three and a half months and Tiger Woods was ranked 1,199th in the world.

Look today and you’ll see that the 14-time major winner now sits at 149th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

That’s an increase of 1,050 places in around three and a half months.

Woods went into the Hero World Challenge in December ranked 1999th in the world and a 15th place finish catapulted him up over 500 places to number 668.

He then had six weeks off and played at the Farmers Insurance Open where he finished in a tie for 23rd place – that moved him up a further 100 spots into 539th place.

A missed cut followed at the Genesis Open at Riviera before a 12th place finish at the Honda Classic put him inside the world’s top 400.

And his most recent T2nd finish at the Valspar Championship saw him rise up 240 spots into 149th position.

