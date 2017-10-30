The 14-time major pleaded guilty to the charge and has been served with a year's probation

Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty To Reckless Driving

Tiger Woods pleaded guilty at a court hearing for reckless driving on Friday and has been dealt a year’s probation.

It means the 14-time major winner could face 90 days in jail if he steps out of line.

Woods was there in person at Palm Beach County courthouse in Florida.

“This particular plea agreement has no jail time on it. However, if you violate your probation in any significant way, I could revoke your probation and then I could sentence you to jail for 90 days with a fine of up to $500. Is that understood?” Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo said.

Woods accepted.

It was revealed that he has already undertook 50 hours of community service.

He will now enter a diversion programme that includes a $250 fine and regular drug tests. He will not be allowed to drink alcohol.

He has also attended a workshop in which victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.

