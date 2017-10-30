The 14-time major pleaded guilty to the charge and has been served with a year's probation
Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty To Reckless Driving
Tiger Woods pleaded guilty at a court hearing for reckless driving on Friday and has been dealt a year’s probation.
It means the 14-time major winner could face 90 days in jail if he steps out of line.
Woods was there in person at Palm Beach County courthouse in Florida.
“This particular plea agreement has no jail time on it. However, if you violate your probation in any significant way, I could revoke your probation and then I could sentence you to jail for 90 days with a fine of up to $500. Is that understood?” Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo said.
Woods accepted.
It was revealed that he has already undertook 50 hours of community service.
He will now enter a diversion programme that includes a $250 fine and regular drug tests. He will not be allowed to drink alcohol.
He has also attended a workshop in which victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.
Continues below
WATCH: Tiger Woods Back Hitting Drivers
Tiger is back hitting the big stick
Tiger Woods Dashcam Footage Released
The former World Number One blames back medication
Tiger Woods Using Unbranded Irons
Images have emerged of Tiger's golf bag during…
“This is designed for first-time offenders, where the person made a one-time mistake and they’re going to overcome it,” said Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.
“Mr. Woods was treated like any other defendant in his situation.”
The 79-time PGA Tour winner was arrested at 2am on 29th May near his Jupiter, Florida home unconscious behind the wheel of his Mercedez-Benz.
The vehicle was parked on the side of the road and had damage to the wheels and tyres on the driver’s side.
In a toxology report released in August, he was found to have five drugs in his system including the active ingredient in marijuana – THC.
Also in his system were Vicodin and Dilaudid – both painkillers – as well as the sleep drug Ambien and the anti-anxiety drug Xanax. There was no alcohol present.
Related: When is Tiger Woods coming back?
Woods released a statement in August which said he has been self-medicating for pain from his fourth back surgery in April as well as insomnia.
There was no mention of marijuana.
After his fourth back surgery in April, Woods has now been cleared to hit shots with full power and has recently posted a number of videos on social media of his swing.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram