Tiger Woods’ Return Boosts US TV Ratings

Woods' return at the Hero World Challenge pulled in huge TV numbers across the pond

Tiger Woods’ latest return is in the books and it pulled in huge numbers on US TV.

The figures emphasise the affect he has on our game, showing that despite some troubled years he is still box office for golf and sports fans alike.

The Hero World Challenge, which isn’t even an official PGA Tour event with its 18-man invitation field, was actually the second-most watched event of 2017 on NBC, behind the Open Championship.

This year’s Hero World Challenge saw a 29% increase over 2016’s tournament, where Woods was making another comeback.

There were 22.4 million minutes streamed on NBC, up 201% on last year.

Tiger Woods driver swing sequences:

The Hero World Challenge is also the most-watched tournament of the 2018 season.

The 14-time major winner completed all four rounds in 8-under-par to finish in a tie for ninth.

Woods posted rounds of 69 68 75 and 68 around Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

He has made no announcements on his next competitive outing, but will most-likely play in the Farmers Insurance Open from 25-28th Jan.

Whether he’ll tee it up before then, we’ll see.

