The 14-time major winner is expected to plead guilty to reckless driving and face a $250 fine and 20-50 hours of community service

Tiger Woods Set For Community Service

Tiger Woods was scheduled to plead guilty at a court hearing for reckless driving on Wednesday, with punishments including 20-50 hours of community service, a year on probation and a $250 fine.

The 14-time major winner’s hearing has been postponed until Friday with no reason given as yet.

Woods’ court hearing on reckless driving is a less severe charge than the driving under the influence charge he was initially dealt.

He is then expected to enter a diversion programme for intoxicated drivers in Florida, which aims to reduce the number of repeat offenders and court cases.

The diversion programme will likely see Woods having to pay $250 and court costs, attend a Driving Under Influence school and a DUI workshop, and partake in 20-50 hours of community service.

He would also be subject to random drug and alcohol testing.

The 79-time PGA Tour winner was arrested at 2am on 29th May near his Jupiter, Florida home unconscious behind the wheel of his Mercedez-Benz.

