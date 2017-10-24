The 14-time major winner is expected to plead guilty to reckless driving and face a $250 fine and 20-50 hours of community service
Tiger Woods Set For Community Service
Tiger Woods was scheduled to plead guilty at a court hearing for reckless driving on Wednesday, with punishments including 20-50 hours of community service, a year on probation and a $250 fine.
The 14-time major winner’s hearing has been postponed until Friday with no reason given as yet.
Woods’ court hearing on reckless driving is a less severe charge than the driving under the influence charge he was initially dealt.
He is then expected to enter a diversion programme for intoxicated drivers in Florida, which aims to reduce the number of repeat offenders and court cases.
The diversion programme will likely see Woods having to pay $250 and court costs, attend a Driving Under Influence school and a DUI workshop, and partake in 20-50 hours of community service.
He would also be subject to random drug and alcohol testing.
The 79-time PGA Tour winner was arrested at 2am on 29th May near his Jupiter, Florida home unconscious behind the wheel of his Mercedez-Benz.
The vehicle was parked on the side of the road and had damage to the wheels and tyres on the driver’s side.
In a toxology report released in August, he was found to have five drugs in his system including the active ingredient in marijuana – THC.
Also in his system were Vicodin and Dilaudid – both painkillers – as well as the sleep drug Ambien and the anti-anxiety drug Xanax. There was no alcohol present.
Woods released a statement in August which said he has been self-medicating for pain from his fourth back surgery in April as well as insomnia.
There was no mention of marijuana.
After his fourth back surgery in April, Woods has now been cleared to hit shots with full power and has recently posted a number of videos on social media of his swing.
