The Englishman was speaking ahead of the BMW PGA Championship this week at Wentworth

Tommy Fleetwood On Pep Guardiola, His Nike Irons And The Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood heads into the European Tour’s flagship event this week at Wentworth as one of the favourites.

The Englishman is the Race to Dubai champion, has won four European Tour titles and has been inside the world’s top 20 for the last year.

Fleetwood plays with Pep Guardiola in the Wednesday Pro-Am and also played with him whilst Man City won the Premier League title as their rivals Manchester United lost to West Brom.

“He’s a good character to be around,” he said in today’s press conference.

“He’s quite an inspiring person to be honest. He’s a successful person in his own right, and you know, I get on great with him. We stay in touch now, and he’s very competitive, so he’ll be right up for it tomorrow.

“But yeah, being around people like that can only help you and make you better, whether it’s golf or a different sport. If you’re hanging around with people that are successful in their sport, it’s only going to help you.”