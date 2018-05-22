The Englishman was speaking ahead of the BMW PGA Championship this week at Wentworth
Tommy Fleetwood On Pep Guardiola, His Nike Irons And The Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood heads into the European Tour’s flagship event this week at Wentworth as one of the favourites.
The Englishman is the Race to Dubai champion, has won four European Tour titles and has been inside the world’s top 20 for the last year.
Fleetwood plays with Pep Guardiola in the Wednesday Pro-Am and also played with him whilst Man City won the Premier League title as their rivals Manchester United lost to West Brom.
“He’s a good character to be around,” he said in today’s press conference.
“He’s quite an inspiring person to be honest. He’s a successful person in his own right, and you know, I get on great with him. We stay in touch now, and he’s very competitive, so he’ll be right up for it tomorrow.
“But yeah, being around people like that can only help you and make you better, whether it’s golf or a different sport. If you’re hanging around with people that are successful in their sport, it’s only going to help you.”
The 27-year-old also spoke about his Nike irons, which he has kept in the bag ever since the company announced their departure from the hardware market almost two years ago.
Fleetwood said that he has no intention of replacing them out any time soon.
“I’ve got a new set of Nike irons, so they are going to be in the bag for about another two years,” he laughed.
“It’s very difficult to change when you’re so set in your ways. I should branch out eventually probably.”
The Englishman also looks set to make his Ryder Cup debut this September in Paris through the World Points list.
He revealed that he is “desperate” to represent Thomas Bjorn’s European Team at Le Golf National, although he’s not letting that get in the way of his golf.
“The Ryder Cup, for any of us, is a dream.
“I’m desperate to play in The Ryder Cup, but the more you think about it and the more you put too much pressure on yourself to make it; if I was to go out and start on Thursday with a couple of bogeys and you’re thinking about the Ryder Cup in September, it’s only going to add pressure.”
Tommy Fleetwood currently ranks 12th in the Official World Golf Ranking.