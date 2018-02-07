This week the PGA Tour comes from the famous Pebble Beach, as a whole host of famous golfers and celebrates tee it up at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. By Matt Cradock

10 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Celebrities To Look Out For

This year’s celebrity roster is brimming with big names who will be ready to tackle the courses of Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Therefore we have compiled a list of which celebrities to look out for on the links this week.

Related: AT&T Pebble Beach Preview

Bill Murray

Murray is an American actor, comedian, and writer and has featured and starred in many comedy films.

The 67-year-old has starred in films like: Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and Lost in Translation to name a few.

Murray is known for his fantastic humour and comedy on the course with both fans and players. He even now has his own apparel line, William Murray Golf.

Wayne Gretzky

Gretzky is a former professional ice hockey player and former head coach. He is nicknamed “The Great One”

The Great One is the leading scorer in NHL History with more goals and assists than any other player.

He has been called “the greatest hockey player ever” by many sportswriters, players, and the league itself.

Golf is a big part of Gretzky’s life especially as his future son in law is the current World Number 1 Dustin Johnson.

Alfonso Ribeiro

Ribeiro is an American actor, director, singer, dancer, and television personality.

He is famed for playing Carlton Banks in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air and was famous for frequently dancing to Tom Jones’ song It’s not Unusual, a dance move that gained fame as “The Carlton”

At the Web.com Tour’s BMW Charity Pro-Am Ribeiro made a hole in one in the practice round. He currently plays off 2.

Related: Pebble Beach Pro-Am Betting Tips

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is an American football quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

The 34 year old is a 2x NFL MVP (Most Valuable Player) and was the Super Bowl Champion and Super Bowl MVP in 2011.

Rodgers is also a very good golfer himself with a reported handicap of 4.

Kelly Rohrbach

Rohrback is an American model and actress, she has featured in the remake of Baywatch in 2017 and is also a Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Model.

Related: Paige Spiranac opens up on nightmare LET Tour debut after unveiling as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

The 28-year-old also had small roles in the TV series Two and a Half Men, Rizzoli & Isles and Broad City before moving onto modelling.

Rohrback played high school golf at Greenwich Academy in Connecticut before moving onto Georgetown.

Tony Romo

Romo is an American football television analyst and former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.

The 37 year old is a 4x Pro Bowl player however he had to retire in 2016 with a pre-season back injury. He is now CBS Sports analyst for their NFL coverage.

Romo is a very serious golfer, he has attempted to qualify for the US Open several times. Recently Jim Nantz revealed Romo had been given a sponsor’s exemption into an upcoming PGA Tour event.

Justin Verlander

Verlander is the current pitcher for the Houston Astros who play in the MLB. He is also married to model and actress Kate Upton.

The 34-year-old is a 6x All Star, an American League MVP in 2011 and in 2017 claimed the World Series with the Astros.

Verlander and his wife Upton are both very serious golfers, with Verlander maintaining a handicap of 4.

Larry Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald is an American football wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 34-year-old is an 11x Pro Bowl player as well as being the Pro Bowl MVP in 2008.

Fitzgerald says he’s around a 10 or 11 handicap; he’s also very serious about the game, carrying a cut-off shaft during away trips so he can practice his swing.

Carson Daly

Daly is an American television host, radio personality, producer, and television personality.

Daly is famed for hosting the Voice as well as producing and hosting the late night talk show Last Call with Carson Daly.

The NBC host won the Pro-Am with Ken Duke in 2017 and even told Kingdom magazine he dropped out of college when he was 18 to try to qualify for the US Open.

Ray Romano



Romano is an American stand-up comedian, actor and screenwriter.

He is famed for his role in the sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond and also for being the voice of Manny in the Ice Age Films.

Romano has said himself he loves the game but also says: “I still pretty much stink.” It is believed he holds a handicap of around 11 or 12.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing at this weeks AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Let us know on our Social Media platforms.