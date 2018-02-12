History will be made once again at the home of golf in 2021 when The 150th Open is played at St Andrews for the 30th time

150th Open At St Andrews Confirmed For 2021

The Open reaches its 150th birthday in 2021 and there is no more of a fitting venue than the Old Course at St Andrews for it to be played.

Golf’s oldest major championship will be returning to the Old Course for the first time in six years after Zach Johnson lifted the Claret Jug at the home of golf in 2015.

He beat Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a playoff to win his second major championship after Masters glory in 2007.

Past St Andrews Open Champions include Louis Oosthuizen (2010), Tiger Woods (2005 and 2000), John Daly (1995), Nick Faldo (1990), Seve Ballesteros (1984) and Jack Nicklaus (1978 and 1970).

Going further back; JH Taylor, James Braid, Bobby Jones, Sam Snead, Peter Thompson and Bobby Locke all triumphed in St Andrews Opens.

After the first 12 Opens at Prestwick, the Old Course at St Andrews hosted the 13th playing in 1873, the first ever to be played over an 18-hole course.

Instead of three rounds of 12-holes at Prestwick, the Open was decided over two 18-hole rounds. Tom Kidd triumphed that year and won £11 for his efforts.

The 147th Open takes place later this year at Carnoustie, number 148 will be held for the first time in 68 years at Royal Portrush next year, and 2020’s 149th playing will be held at Royal St George’s in Kent.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021.

“St Andrews has produced a revered group of outstanding Champion Golfers since The Open was first played on the Old Course in 1873. Once again we look forward to seeing the greatest players take on the challenge of the world’s most iconic links course in their pursuit of the Claret Jug.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, said, “As the world’s oldest and most prestigious professional golf championship, The Open is synonymous with both St Andrews and Scotland and I’m delighted St Andrews will welcome its 150th staging in 2021.

“The Open is without doubt one of the biggest events held in Scotland on a regular basis, drawing huge spectator attendance from outwith the country and providing a global media and broadcast platform to promote our outstanding golfing assets to future visitors.

“Through VisitScotland, we continue to support The Open and we will work with The R&A to deliver a Championship in 2021 befitting of its historical significance.”

Euan Loudon, Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said, “There can be no more fitting celebration of the rich heritage of the Home of Golf and its relationship with the world’s oldest major championship than as host of The 150th Open.

“It is always special when The Open returns to the Old Course and I am sure that excitement, both here in St Andrews and around the world, will build in anticipation of this special occasion.

“Almost every great champion in the game has played on our famous Links and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of golfing greats for The 150th Open.”

The 150th Open will take place from 11-18 July 2021.

Open Fact File:

The Open is golf’s oldest championship. Played since 1860 on iconic links golf courses, it is the sport’s most international Major Championship with qualifying events on every continent.

Staged by The R&A, The Open delivers an annual economic benefit of up to £100 million to its host region, while the Championship’s commercial success supports the development of the game, worldwide.

Scotland’s support of The Open is led by tourism body VisitScotland. As an Associate of The Open since 2005, VisitScotland is the only tourism body associated with the championship, working with The R&A to ensure The Open is held in Scotland on a regular basis, maximising the benefits of the championship and promoting Scotland, the Home of Golf to a global audience.