2017 European Tour Schedule Announced
The 2017 European Tour Schedule has been announced and it will feature one more tournament than in 2016 – 48.
The Tour will take in 28 different countries and sees the return of three tournaments – The Open de Portugal, The Rocco Forte Open in Sicily and the Andalucian Masters at Valderrama.
The recently announced Rolex Series also features – seven events with inflated purses. They are the BMW PGA, the Irish Open, the Scottish Open, the Italian Open and then the three Finals Series events – the Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship.
Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “The 2017 season promises to be a very significant one for the European Tour, with the start of the Rolex Series and the inclusion of three returning events in Portugal, Sicily and Spain, plus at least one more tournament to be confirmed shortly.
“That will give us 48 tournaments around the world, once again demonstrating the global footprint of the European Tour, while at the same time offering a wide range of playing opportunities for our members.”
Dec 01 – Dec 04: Alfred Dunhill Championship
Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
Prize Fund: €1,200,000
Winner: Brandon Stone
Dec 01 – Dec 04: Australian PGA Championship
RACV Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
Prize Fund: A$1,500,000
Winner: Harold Varner
Jan 12 – Jan 15: BMW South African Open hosted by City of Ekurhuleni
Glendower GC, City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, South Africa
Prize Fund: ZAR 15,000,000
Defending Champion: Brandon Stone
Jan 19 – Jan 22: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Defending Champion: Rickie Fowler
Jan 26 – Jan 29: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Doha GC, Doha, Qatar
Prize Fund: $2,500,000
Defending Champion: Branden Grace
Feb 02 – Feb 05: Omega Dubai Desert Classic
Emirates GC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Prize Fund: $2,650,000
Defending Champion: Danny Willett
Feb 09 – Feb 12: Maybank Championship
Saujana G&CC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Prize Fund: $3,000,000
Defending Champion: Marcus Fraser
Feb 16 – Feb 19: World Super 6 Perth
Lake Karrinyup CC, Perth, Australia
Defending Champion: Louis Oosthuizen
Feb 23 – 26: Joburg Open
Royal Johannesburg & Kensington GC, Johannesburg, South Africa
Prize Fund: ZAR 16,500,000
Defending Champion: Hayden Porteous
Mar 02 – Mar 05: WGC – Mexico Championship
Chapultepec GC, Mexico City, Mexico
Prize Fund: $9,750,000
Defending Champion: Adam Scott
Mar 02 – Mar 05: Tshwane Open
Pretoria CC, Waterkloof, South Africa
Prize Fund: ZAR 18,500,000
Defending Champion: Charl Schwartzel
Mar 09 – Mar 12: Hero Indian Open
DLC G&CC, New Delhi, India
Prize Fund: $1,750,000
Defending Champion: SSP Chawrasia
Mar 22 – Mar 26: WGC – Dell Technologies Match Play
Austin CC, Austin, Texas, USA
Prize Fund: $9,750,000
Defending Champion: Jason Day
Apr 06 – Apr 09: The Masters
Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia, USA
Defending Champion: Danny Willett
Apr 13 – Apr 16: Trophee Hassan II
Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
Prize Fund: €2,500,000
Defending Champion: Jeunghun Wang
Apr 20 – 23: Shenzhen International
Genzon GC, Shenzhen, China
Prize Fund: $2,800,000
Defending Champion: Soomin Lee
Apr 27 – Apr 30: Volvo China Open
Topwin G&CC, Beijing, China
Prize Fund: RMB 20,000,000
Defending Champion: Haotong Li
May 04 – May 07: TBC
May 11 – May 14: Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort
Morgado G&CC, Portimao, Portugal
Prize Fund: €500,000
May 18 – May 21: The Rocco Forte Open
Verdura Golf & Spa Resort, Agrigento, Sicily, Italy
Prize Fund: €1,000,000
May 25 – 28: ROLEX SERIES – BMW PGA Championship
Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
Prize Fund: $7,000,000
Defending Champion: Chris Wood
Jun 01 – Jun 04: Nordea Masters
Barseback G&CC, Malmo, Sweden
Prize Fund: €1,500,000
Defending Champion: Matt Fitzpatrick
Jun 08 – Jun 11: Lyoness Open
Diamond CC, Atzenbrugg, Vienna, Austria
Prize Fund: €1,000,000
Defending Champion: Ashun Wu
Jun 15 – Jun 18: US Open
Erin Hills GC, Wisconsin, USA
Prize Fund: $10,000,000
Defending Champion: Dustin Johnson
Jun 22 – Jun 25: BMW International Open
Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich, Germany
Prize Fund: €2,000,000
Defending Champion: Henrik Stenson
Jun 29 – Jul 02: Open de France
Le Golf National, Paris, France
Defending Champion: Thongchai Jaidee
Jul 06 – Jul 09: ROLEX SERIES – Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation
Portstewart GC, Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland
Prize Fund: $7,000,000
Defending Champion: Rory McIlroy
Jul 13 – Jul 16: ROLEX SERIES – Aberdeen Assett Management Scottish Open
Dundonald Links, Gales, Ayrshire, Scotland
Prize Fund: $7,000,000
Defending Champion: Alex Noren
Jul 20 – Jul 23: The 146th Open Championship
Royal Birkdale, Southport, Merseyside, England
Defending Champion: Henrik Stenson
Jul 27 – Jul 30: Porsche European Open
Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany
Prize Fund: €2,000,000
Defending Champion: Alex Levy
Aug 03 – Aug 06: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Firestone CC, Akron, Ohio, USA
Prize Fund: $9,750,000
Defending Champion: Dustin Johnson
Aug 10 – Aug 13: US PGA Championship
Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N. Carolina, USA
Prize Fund: $10,500,000
Defending Champion: Jimmy Walker
Aug 17 – 20: Fiji International
Natadola Bay GC, Natadola, Fiji
Prize Fund: A$1,500,000
Defending Champion: Brandt Snedeker
Aug 17 – Aug 20: Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play
Golf Resort Bad Griesbach, Bad Griesbach, Germany
Prize Fund: €1,000,000
Defending Champion: Anthony Wall
Aug 24 – Aug 27: Made In Denmark
Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farso, Denmark
Prize Fund: €1,800,000
Defending Champion: Thomas Pieters
Aug 31 – Sep 03: D+D Real Czech Masters
Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
Prize Fund: $1,000,000
Defending Champion: Paul Peterson
Sep 07 – Sep 10: Omega European Masters
Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
Prize Fund: €2,500,000
Defending Champion: Alex Noren
Sep 14 – Sep 17: KLM Open
The Dutch, Spijk, Netherlands
Prize Fund: €1,800,000
Defending Champion: Joost Luiten
Sep 21 – Sep 24: Portugal Masters
Victoria Clube de Golfe, Vilamoura, Portugal
Prize Fund: €2,000,000
Defending Champion: Padraig Harrington
Sep 28 – Oct 01: British Masters supported by Sky Sports
Close House GC, Newcastle, England
Prize Fund: £3,000,000
Defending Champion: Alex Noren
Oct 05 – Oct 08: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
St Andrews Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, Scotland
Prize Fund: $5,000,000
Defending Champion: Tyrrell Hatton
Oct 12 – Oct 15: ROLEX SERIES – Italian Open
Venue TBC
Prize Fund: $7,000,000
Defending Champion: Francesco Molinari
Oct 19 – Oct 22: Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation
Real Club Valderrama, San Roque, Andalucia, Spain
Oct 26 – Oct 29: WGC-HSBC Champions
Venue TBC
Prize Fund: $9,750,000
Defending Champion: Hideki Matsuyama
Nov 02 – Nov 05: ROLEX SERIES – Turkish Airlines Open
Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort, Antalyam, Turkey
Prize Fund: $7,000,000
Defending Champion: Thorbjorn Olesen
Nov 09 – Nov 12: ROLEX SERIES – Nedbank Golf Challenge
Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
Prize Fund: $7,500,000
Defending Champion: Alex Noren
Nov 16 – Nov 19: ROLEX SERIES – DP World Tour Championship
Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Prize Fund: $8,000,000
Defending Champion: Matt Fitzpatrick