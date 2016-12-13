2017 European Tour Schedule Announced - The new schedule features 48 tournaments in 28 different countries including the new seven-event Rolex Series

2017 European Tour Schedule Announced

The 2017 European Tour Schedule has been announced and it will feature one more tournament than in 2016 – 48.

The Tour will take in 28 different countries and sees the return of three tournaments – The Open de Portugal, The Rocco Forte Open in Sicily and the Andalucian Masters at Valderrama.

The recently announced Rolex Series also features – seven events with inflated purses. They are the BMW PGA, the Irish Open, the Scottish Open, the Italian Open and then the three Finals Series events – the Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship.

