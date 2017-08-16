2017 Solheim Cup Team Europe- Took a look at Europe's line-up for this years Solheim Cup in Des Moines, Iowa. By Ellen McLaughlin

The Solheim Cup has become an integral part of Women’s golf. Its interest has grown over the years, and its 15th year at Des Moines, Iowa will be no different.

Many expect it to draw in large and enthused crowds.

Both captains have selected their teams.

With Europe’s Annika Sorenstam captaining for the first time, after three years as assistant.

England’s Charley Hull and Mel Reid automatically qualified for the event, and Jodi Ewart Shadoff booked her place with her runner-up finish at this years British Women’s Open.

Sorenstam has selected a relatively inexperience side, so will be relying on likes of Norway’s Suzann Pettersen, who makes her ninth consecutive appearance at the event.

She has selected four-wild card picks including four-time Solheim Cup player Anna Nordqvist, and rookies Emily Pedersen and Madelene Sagstrom.

Charley Hull (ENG)

Solheim Cup Appearances: 2(6W-2L)

The 21-year old has already made Solheim history, as being the youngest player at 17 to participate in the event.

She was part of the first European team to win in US soil back in 2013. Since then, Hull has competed at the Rio Olympics, finishing seventh overall for Team GB.

She won her first LPGA tour win at the CME Group Tour Championship in late 2016.

Georgia Hall (ENG)

Solheim Cup Appearances: Rookie

One of the first-timers in the European squad. Hall has had a successful amateur career, winning in 2013 Women’s British Amateur Championship before turning pro at 18 in 2014.

She will hope to continue her good form of this year, after finishing tied third at RICOH Women’s British Open.

Her experience of international team competition will be key after competing in both the 2013 Junior Solheim Cup and 2014 Curtis Cup.

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG)

Solheim Cup Appearances: 1 (2W-1L)

After missing the cut in both this years US Open and ANA inspiration, Shadoff needed a good performance to secure her place.

At Kingsbarns she certainly rose to the occasion, with an impressive course record of 64. The runner-up finish was her best LPGA finish of the year.

Her recent run of form will surely give her much confidence going into the competition. This will be her second Solheim Cup appearance.

Mel Reid (ENG)

Solheim Cup Appearances: 2(4W-3L-1H)

After the tragic death of her mother back in 2012, Reid has struggled for several years to cope with the loss.

This season has proved a turning point for the 29-year old. Having earned her place on the LPGA tour late on, she began the season well as she finished tied 13th in her US rookie event, the Pure Silk Bahamas Classic.

She followed up by winning her first tournament in two seasons in Australia ( The Oates Victoria Open).

Reid triumphed on the fourth playoff hole against Germany’s Sandra Gal to secure victory. That win will surely send send her into a third Solheim Cup full of confidence.

Florentyna Parker (ENG)

Solheim Cup Appearances: Rookie

An English golfer who lives and resides in Hamburg, Germany. She is a rookie but has team experience as an amateur competing in the 2008 Great Britain and NI Curtis Cup Team.

She has three Ladies European tour wins to her name, but her most memorable came this year.

With her win at the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open in Spain, whereby she overcame a four-shot deficit and secured victory in a playoff.

European captain Annika Sorenstam was in attendance when Parker shot a 66 and then defeated Solheim teammates Anna Nordqvist and Carlota Ciganda in the playoff to win.

Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

Solheim Cup Appearances: 2(4W-2L-1H)

The Spaniard had her second best career finish this year by finishing tied fifth at the US Open in New Jersey.

Ciganda seems to have used her experience at Rio 2016 to strengthen her confidence- as she followed her Olympics debut with two LPGA tour wins- KEB Hana Bank Championship and the Citibanamex Lorena Ochoa Invitational.

This run of good form will delight European captain Annika Sorenstam.

This will be the third appearance for Carlota in the Solheim Cup. She previously was selected in 2013 and 2015.

Karine Icher (France)



Solheim Cup Appearances: 3 (5W-4L-1H)

She has gone more than a decade between Solheim appearances but she did play a pivotal role in Europe’s victory back in 2013.

So her experience will be greatly valued in Iowa this year.

Her Olympic debut last year along with her three Solheim cup appearances gives her much experience in international team competitions.

She is still waiting for her first LPGA tour win, but has had good form this season with a top 10 finish at the ANA Inspiration.

Suzann Pettersen (Norway)



Solheim Cup Appearances: 8 (16W-11L-6H)

The Norwegian has played an integral part in Europe’s success over the years.

This will be her ninth consecutive appearance for Team Europe giving her vast experience in the event.

The former world no 2 and two-time major champion has struggled to gain form over the last couple of seasons.

Her last notable win came back in 2015, when she claimed victory in 2015 Manulife LPGA classic.

She has gained momentum this season with four top 10 finishes, and finished tied third at the ANA Inspiration – a competition she is a three-time runner up in.

Her experience will be crucial for Europe’s success this year.

Wildcards

Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)

Solheim Cup Appearances: 4 (8W-7L-1)

The Swede is the highest ranked player in this year’s side, so it was a “no-brainer” for European captain Annika Sorenstam to select her as one of her wildcard entries.

Team Europe will be relieved that she was fit to be selected after missing part of the summer due to mononucleosis.

She recovered well to finish seventh in this years RICOH Women’s British Open, so comes into the event in good form.

Many will remember last year’s US Open, when Nordqvist made headlines when she was penalised for touching the sand with her clubhead in a play0ff against American Brittany Lang.

Caroline Masson (Germany)

Solheim Cup Appearances: 2 (2W-3L-2H)

She represented Germany at the Rio Olympics and has two Solheim cup appearances to her name already.

She turned pro in 2009 and qualified for the LPGA tour back in 2012. She has secured her first LPGA tour win in 2016 by breaking 70 in all four rounds to win the Manulife LPGA Classic by one stroke from European teammate Karine Icher.

The German comes into the Solheim cup with her best finish to date, a tie for third position as this years RICOH Women’s British Open.

Emily Pedersen (Denmark)

Solheim Cup Appearances: Rookie

The 21-year old is the lowest ranked player in the European side.

She recently finished in a tie for 13th at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open which was her best finish to date on the LET.

That performance was enough to secure her a wild-card entry on Europe’s team.

Madalene Sagstrom (Sweden)

Solheim Cup Appearances:Rookie

The Swede has struggled this season- missing four cuts in her first six starts in 2017.

Sagstrom attended the Louisiana State University and won three times on the Symetra Tour in 2016, the LPGA’s feeder tour.

Her improved play aught the attention of Europe captain Sorenstam, who selected her as one of her wildcard picks this year.

Sorenstam will hope she can continue her good run of form in Des Moines.

