2017 Solheim Cup Team USA

Team USA have the chance at Des Moines to defend The Solheim Cup after winning it back in 2015.

The 15th edition of the Solheim Cup will showcase the prestige of the game along with the passion in front of an American crowd for the first time since 2013.

Juli Inkster will captain for a second consecutive time. She led her team to victory back in 2015 in Germany.

The US team have much experience going into the event, with six players set to make at least their fourth Solheim Cup appearance.

Cristie Kerr will make her ninth appearance, Paula Creamer is making her seventh, whilst Michelle Wie and Brittany Lang have each played five.

Experience is on the USA’s side compared to Europe, where only four players have more than two appearances in the event.

Both captains have chosen fresh faces as their wildcard picks, each selecting players with no prior Solheim Cup experience.

Inkster has chosen Austin Ernst and 2017 LPGA rookie Angel Yin as her entries.

The US are strong favourites ahead of the tournament. On paper, they have 65 combined LPGA wins to the Europeans 26.

But anything can happen!

Lexi Thompson

Solhiem Cup Appearances: 2 (3W-2L-2H)

The World No 2 has claimed her only victory on 2017, at the Kingsmill Championship back in May. She has continued to show good form this season.

She was runner up in this years ANA Inspiration after losing the playoff to World No 1 So Yeon Ryu.

And then finished 7th in this years Women’s PGA Championship.

Thompson’s preparation ahead of the tournament has been limited, after revealing she is battling with a virus.

Captain Juli Inkster will hope she can make a speedy recovering before Friday.

As the highest ranked player in the tournament, she is a key member of the US Team .

Stacy Lewis

Solheim Cup appearances: 3 (4W-7L-1H)

The two-time major champion has struggled to gain form in recent seasons.

Her last win was back in 2014 at the Walmart NW Arkanas Championship.

She has had two top 10 finishes this year at the majors, so is showing promising form going into the event.

The three-time Solheim player will hope she can replicate her successful partnership with fellow teammate Gerina Pillar back in 2015.

Gerina Piller

Solheim Cup appearances: 2 (3W-2L-2H)

She has eight career top-three finishes to her name, but is yet to claim a victory. However, the 32-year old was critical in the Americans’ historic rally back in 2015.

Her must-make putt on the 18th to claim victory for the USA was the defining moment back in 2015.

Piller will hope she claim victory again for the US at Des Moines.

Cristie Kerr

Solheim Cup appearances: 8 (15W-14L-5H)

She is the American with the most experience, as this will be her ninth consecutive appearance at the event, equalling that of Europe’s Suzann Petersen.

The 39-year old’s last win was back in April at the LPGA LOTTE Championship with a three stroke victory.

The two-time major winner’s experience will be vital in a USA victory

Paula Creamer

Solheim Cup appearances: 6 (14W-8L-6H)

This will be her seventh Solheim Cup, after replacing Jessica Korda because of an arm injury.

The 2010 US open champion will hope she gain some form at Des Moines. Her last win was three years ago back in 2014.

Danielle Kang

Solheim Cup appearances: Rookie

The 24-year old is certainly in form coming into the event. She rose to the occasion at Olympia fields where she claimed her first LPGA victory, winning the Women’s PGA Championship.

This will surely give Kang confidence ahead of her first Solheim Cup appearance.

A possible pairing with close friend Michelle Wie will be a partnership to look out for!

Michelle Wie

Solheim Cup appearances: 4 (7W-7L-1H)

The 2014 US Open champion has been plagued with various injuries in recent seasons.

2017 is proving to be a healthier one for the 27-year old.

Wie will hope to replicate her performance at Kingsbarns earlier this month, where she finished third.

She will hope to secure a US victory in her fifth appearance at the event.

Brittany Lang

Solheim Cup appearances: 4 (5W-6L-3H)

The four-time Solheim cup player hasn’t had the best of seasons this year, missing the cuts in both the Women’s PGA Championship and Women’s British Open.

She hasn’t been able to replicate her form when she won the 2016 US Open, beating Europe’s wildcard Anna Nordqvist in a playoff.

However, her experience in the event will be vital this week in Iowa.

Brittany Lincicome

Solheim Cup appearances: 5 (5W-11L-2H)

Lincicome’s victory in the season-opening tournament Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic showed real promise for the season ahead.

But the two-time major winner has been unable to continue this good form.

The 31-year old has failed to have a top 10 finish in any major since 2015, when she won the ANA Inspiraton.

In Des Moines, the American will be eager to find her form at the event.

Lizette Salas

Solheim Cup appearances: 2 (1-3-2)

The American hasn’t won since 2014. However, 2017 seems to be proving a turning point for the 28 year old.

The two-time Solheim Cup player has earned top-15 finishes in three of the four majors this year.

Her best finish was 11th at the Women’s PGA Championship back in June.

American captain Inkster will hope she can produce this type of form at Des Moines.

Wildcards

Austin Ernst

Solheim Cup appearances: Rookie

The 25-year old is one of Juli Inkster’s wildcard picks.

Inkster rewarded the Louisiana State golfer with a selection after a solid season this year.

She has had three-top ten finishes in 2017. The most recent in March at the Kia Classic, where she finished runner-up.

Angel Yin

Solheim Cup appearances: Rookie

The youngest player in the event at 18. She has experience in international team competitions.

Two years ago she was part of the American Junior Solheim Cup Team, before playing in the Ladies European Tour last year at just 17, finishing just outside the top-1o in the Order of Merit.

At Kingsmill earlier this month, she finished in 11th position, proving she can handle her nerves, in major competitions.

