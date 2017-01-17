The start of the golf season is here with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship check out who we think will do well with these Abu Dhabi Golf Betting Tips

Abu Dhabi Championship Golf Betting Tips

The real start to the European Tour season is here, with the first tournament of the desert swing the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Defending champion is Rickie Fowler and he is 14/1 to win the event again. The reason you can pick him up at these odds are due to Dustin Johnson (5/1) and Henrik Stenson (7/1) being in the field.

Rory McIlroy was due to play this week, but has had to withdraw due to a rib injury sustained in South Africa last week.

It has been a slow start over the first few weeks of the betting guide, to check out how the season is going so far check out the golf betting tips home page.

Abu Dhabi Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 3 points each way at 26/1 – The Spaniard has not won since 2012, but is a consistent performer in this part of the world. Finished runner-up in two of the desert swing events last season and has had two top 10s here before.

Martin Kaymer 3 points each way at 28/1 – The German always needs to be considered here, a winner on three occasions as well as three other top 10s. Odds inflated due to the presence of DJ and Stenson.

Tyrell Hatton 3 points each way at 28/1 – I really struggled to decide on who I should leave out in these tips this week, so Hatton is a bonus tip that I just couldn’t ignore. Finished 2nd in Dubai at the end of last season, has a top 10 finish here as well back in 2015. His odds are just to big to ignore.

Thorbjorn Olesen 2 points each way at 50/1 – The Dane found some form at the end of last year with a win in the Turkish Airlines Open. Two top 10s including a runner-up finish means he is a great option at this price.

Pablo Larrazabal 1 point each way at 125/1 – The mercurial Spaniard usually has at least one decent performance each year in the desert. Won the Abu Dhabi Championship in 2014 he is a superb ball-striker, but needs his putter to behave.