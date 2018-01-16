The start of the golf season is here with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship check out who we think will do well with these Abu Dhabi Golf Betting Tips

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Golf Betting Tips

The first big event of 2018 arrives in the shape of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and what a week it promises to be.

Not only does Rory McIlroy return to professional golf after two months out, world number one Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and defending champion Tommy Fleetwood are playing.

DJ is rightly favourite for the title, having won on his last outing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago. He can be backed at 19/4.

Rory McIlroy is second favourite at 7/1 to win his first event since September 2016, whilst defending champion Tommy Fleetwood can be picked up at 22/1 if you fancy him to make it back-to-back in Abu Dhabi.

The course measures 7,600 yards so suits the longer hitters. This will be reflecting in my tips this week.

