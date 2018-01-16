The start of the golf season is here with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship check out who we think will do well with these Abu Dhabi Golf Betting Tips
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Golf Betting Tips
The first big event of 2018 arrives in the shape of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and what a week it promises to be.
Not only does Rory McIlroy return to professional golf after two months out, world number one Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and defending champion Tommy Fleetwood are playing.
DJ is rightly favourite for the title, having won on his last outing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks ago. He can be backed at 19/4.
Rory McIlroy is second favourite at 7/1 to win his first event since September 2016, whilst defending champion Tommy Fleetwood can be picked up at 22/1 if you fancy him to make it back-to-back in Abu Dhabi.
The course measures 7,600 yards so suits the longer hitters. This will be reflecting in my tips this week.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Paul Casey – 4 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – This is Casey’s first proper European Tour event since he rejoined the Tour late last year. The Englisman won here in 2007 and 2009 and would virtually guarantee a Ryder Cup spot if he were to win this week.
Thomas Pieters- 2.5 points each way at 39/1 with Sportnation.bet – The big-hitting Belgian, like Casey, could really firm up his Ryder Cup hopes with a victory here and he’s certainly overdue. He hasn’t won since August 2016 but did have two top-5s in WGCs in 2017 and a T4th at the Masters. Despite missing the cut here last year he was 2nd in 2016.
Ross Fisher – 2.5 points each way at 44/1 with Sportnation.bet – Fisher is well due a win having been runner-up to Tyrrell Hatton twice in October. He was T9th here in 2015 and had decent finishes in the last two years as well.
Scott Hend – 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – No real form to speak of but he was around the lead at the DP World Tour Championship after three rounds before a closing 78. He’s played in this tournament a few times, with his best year in 2015 with a T31st. He’s a big-hitter, very experienced and has had a month off since the Indonesian Masters. Too tempting at 125/1.
The GM Tipster Tom Clarke returns from Australia next week so do keep a look-out for his Dubai Desert Classic and Farmers Insurance Open betting tips.
The best of luck and do bet responsibly