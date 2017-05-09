The Australian won the 2013 Masters and has revealed that he wants further major glory just as much as he wanted it before

Adam Scott Motivated For More Major Success

Four years on from his victory at the 2013 Masters, Adam Scott has revealed he is still as motivated as ever to add more majors to his tally.

The Aussie, now 36, finally broke his major duck at Augusta 13 years after turning professional.

He told Reuters, “I still feel like I’ve got a long window.

“I’ve at least won my first major. Five years ago there was definitely a sense of urgency because I hadn’t won a major and I felt I was a good enough player to, and (was wondering) is it going to happen?

“I’m relatively stress-free, injury-free. I want (success) just as much as I wanted it before.”

The world number 11 is undoubtedly one of the best ball strikers of his generation, but it is on and around the greens where his struggles have been.

He won The Masters in ’13 with the broomhandle putter and reached the summit of world golf the following year, holding the #1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 11 weeks, but has had to adapt to the short putter and claw grip since anchoring was outlawed in 2016.

The world number 11 had two wins back-to-back at the Honda Classic and WGC-Cadillac in early 2016, and climbed up to sixth in the world after reaching as low as 16th in 2015.

Now, after a T9th finish at Augusta, Scott is looking to get back to his best in 2017 as he searches for the elusive second major.

“My short game was really sharp the first few events (of 2017)”, he told Reuters.

