The Australian won the 2013 Masters and has revealed that he wants further major glory just as much as he wanted it before
Adam Scott Motivated For More Major Success
Four years on from his victory at the 2013 Masters, Adam Scott has revealed he is still as motivated as ever to add more majors to his tally.
The Aussie, now 36, finally broke his major duck at Augusta 13 years after turning professional.
He told Reuters, “I still feel like I’ve got a long window.
“I’ve at least won my first major. Five years ago there was definitely a sense of urgency because I hadn’t won a major and I felt I was a good enough player to, and (was wondering) is it going to happen?
“I’m relatively stress-free, injury-free. I want (success) just as much as I wanted it before.”
The world number 11 is undoubtedly one of the best ball strikers of his generation, but it is on and around the greens where his struggles have been.
He won The Masters in ’13 with the broomhandle putter and reached the summit of world golf the following year, holding the #1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for 11 weeks, but has had to adapt to the short putter and claw grip since anchoring was outlawed in 2016.
The world number 11 had two wins back-to-back at the Honda Classic and WGC-Cadillac in early 2016, and climbed up to sixth in the world after reaching as low as 16th in 2015.
Now, after a T9th finish at Augusta, Scott is looking to get back to his best in 2017 as he searches for the elusive second major.
“My short game was really sharp the first few events (of 2017)”, he told Reuters.
Continues below
Adam Scott: unfinished business
Adam Scott: unfinished business When Adam Scott announced…
Adam Scott wins US Masters
Adam Scott beat Angel Cabrera on the second…
Adam Scott becomes Golf World Number One
With Tiger Woods still recovering from injury Adam…
Superb Scott comeback secures Cadillac
Adam won for a second straight week in…
“At Augusta it wasn’t as good as I would have liked but I put myself in some pretty tough spots too, so it’s unfair to be too critical. I’ve definitely seen some improvement.”
Scott is a 29-time winner as a pro, with 13 PGA Tour victories and 10 European Tour successes.
He has three top-five finishes in the Open Championship since 2012, including that infamous finish in 2012 at Lytham where he bogeyed the final four holes to lose out to Ernie Els.
“It’s slowly getting back to where I’d like it to be at the moment and hopefully I’m back up challenging for some majors soon.”