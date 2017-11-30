The Aussie is back using a long putter this week at the Australian PGA Championship

Adam Scott Returns To The Long Putter

Former world number one Adam Scott has gone back to using a long putter at this week’s Australian PGA Championship.

The Aussie famously won the 2013 Masters with a long putter and reached the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking using one in 2014.

However, anchoring was banned at the start of 2016 and since then Scott has struggled to regain his world-beating form.

He has been using standard length putter with the claw grip in recent times, but has now gone back to a longer putter with the same style used so successfully by Bernhard Langer.

Scott has been inspired by Langer as well as his Champions Tour rival Scott McCarron, who is six-time winner on the over-50s circuit and won his first senior major this year using a long putter.

“It was actually pointed out to me that this year they both recorded the best ever putting stats since stats have been kept. Both of them beat the old best,” Scott said.

“You know, I don’t know if it’s just a coincidence or if they had just a really good year, but maybe they’ve found the best way to putt.’’

In the build up to this week, Scott told the media: “Yeah, I think I might give it a run this week.

“I haven’t done that much work with it but it feels pretty good out there. Yeah, I think it might make the grade this week, definitely feel very comfortable with it.”

The 37-year-old has fallen from seventh to 31st this year in the Official World Golf Ranking, and last won at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in March 2016.

Scott opened the Australian PGA with a round of one under par, leaving him in tied-41st place and five shots off the lead.

