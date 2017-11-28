While most of the world will be looking at The Bahamas this week, the European Tour are also in spectacular surroundings - check out who we think will do well with these AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Golf Betting Tips
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour has its second event of the season in the form of the Mauritius Open being played at Heritage Golf Club.
I am always interested in this tournament and the courses it has been played over as I have actually been there myself. It is a wonderful setting and the golf can be spectacular if not tricky.
The event was won by Jeunghun Wang last season over the tricky Four Seasons at Anahita course.
The last time the event was played at the Heritage, in 2015, George Coetzee saw off Thorbjorn Olesen in a play-off – the South African is 18/1 to win again this year.
This season the favourite for the event is Louis Oosthuizen – the South African is a short-priced 6/1 to triumph.
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
George Coetzee 4 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – As mentioned earlier the South African won this event the last time it was played at this course. Has been coming into a little better form in the last couple of months with three top 10s in his last eight events since the middle of September.
Scott Hend 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Hasn’t recovered properly since his play-off loss to Matthew Fitzpatrick in Switzerland. But this could be the place where that changes, was 5th on this course in 2015 and always good in these types of conditions.
Zander Lombard 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African has up and down form but was 4th in his last outing on the Sunshine Tour in early November. Two top 5s on the European Tour proper this year shows he has the potential to be a winner.
Shiv Kapur 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won the Panasonic Open India a couple of weeks ago, his second win on the Asia Tour this year. Could thrive in these conditions.
Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you