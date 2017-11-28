While most of the world will be looking at The Bahamas this week, the European Tour are also in spectacular surroundings - check out who we think will do well with these AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Golf Betting Tips

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Golf Betting Tips



The European Tour has its second event of the season in the form of the Mauritius Open being played at Heritage Golf Club.

I am always interested in this tournament and the courses it has been played over as I have actually been there myself. It is a wonderful setting and the golf can be spectacular if not tricky.

The event was won by Jeunghun Wang last season over the tricky Four Seasons at Anahita course.

The last time the event was played at the Heritage, in 2015, George Coetzee saw off Thorbjorn Olesen in a play-off – the South African is 18/1 to win again this year.

This season the favourite for the event is Louis Oosthuizen – the South African is a short-priced 6/1 to triumph.

The GM Tipster is having a cracking year, check out how his profit is looking at our Golf Betting Tips home page.