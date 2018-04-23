The Frenchman strengthened his Ryder Cup bid with a one stroke victory in Morocco

Alex Levy Wins Trophee Hassan II

Alexander Levy won his fifth European Tour title with a one stroke victory at the Trophee Hassan II.

The Frenchman shot a two-under-par 70 on Sunday to finish at -8, one stroke ahead of Alvaro Quiros at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Levy has strengthened his Ryder Cup bid as the leading Frenchman ahead of the match at Le Golf National in Paris in September.

“This feels so good,” he told the European Tour.

Sunday Trading: The best deals of the week

“I’m a little bit tired now because it was really tough today but I did a really good job today. For me, I played an amazing game. I’m so happy to win this trophy.

“Like what I said from the start of the season, I need to improve my game,” he said of his Ryder Cup chances. “I need to work a lot. I worked a lot the last two days, two weeks, and I won this trophy.

“So that’s helped me but step by step, it’s a good win but I need to go back to work because we can see we have a lot of good players in Europe. So it will be tough to make it.”

Levy birdied the 3rd to tie to lead and birdied the par-5 fifth to take the outright lead and get to two-under for the day.

He bogeyed the 7th but bounced straight back with a birdie at the next, and similarly bogeyed 16 and birdied 17.

Related: How golf has changed since Arsene Wenger took over at Arsenal

His par at the last was enough for his fifth European Tour victory.

The Frenchman has moved up to a career-high 47th in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has moved up to ninth in the European Points list for the Ryder Cup (the top four make it), so he will need at least another victory or rely on a Captain’s Pick from Thomas Bjorn.

Bjorn congratulated Levy on Twitter, writing: “Congratulations @ alexlevygolf Brilliant performance on a tough golf course. Well done my friend.”

He won over €400,000 with the victory and should now qualify for The Players Championship and the US Open.

Trophee Hassan II Leaderboard:

1 Alex Levy -8 €416,660

2 Alvaro Quiros -7 €277,770

T3 Alexander Bjork -6 €118,750

T3 Mikko Ilonen -6 €118,750

T3 Joakim Lagergren -6 €118,750

T3 Andrea Pavan -6 €118,750

7 Andy Sullivan -5 €68,750

7 Erik Van Rooyen -5 €68,750

T9 Seungsu Han -4 €50,667

T9 Joost Luiten -4 €50,667

T9 Paul Waring -4 €50,667

*Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage