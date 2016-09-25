Alex Levy wobbles but wins European Open

Frenchman Alex Levy bogeyed the last but then claimed victory in the Porsche European Open at Bad Griesbach after a playoff against Ross Fisher of England. It was Levy’s third European Tour title.

The Porsche European Open at Bad Griesbach was reduced to 54-holes because of fog delays earlier in the week. Alex Levy held a commanding four-shot lead going into the third and final round after superb opening scores of 62 and 63.

Levy didn’t drop a shot over the first two rounds at Bad Griesbach, but he let three go in the first five holes of the closing 18. Ross Fisher of England opened with a pair of birdies in his first five on Sunday and the gap at the top was reduced to just one.

The cushion was extended once again on the back nine as Levy birdied the 10th, 12th, 14th and 15th holes to go three in front with just three to play. But he dropped a shot at the 16th as Fisher picked up a birdie and the gap was only one stroke as the pair stood on the 18th tee.

Levy’s approach to the home hole was pulled well left and he faced a testing third after taking a free drop. He was unable to find the green with his pitch and, with Fisher on the green in two, it appeared likely that the Englishman would have a putt to claim the win.

When Levy’s fourth shot rolled past the hole, Fisher did indeed have a putt for birdie to take the title. It looked sure to drop but just stayed out. Levy then rolled his bogey putt home to force a playoff for the title.

On the first playoff hole, Fisher did well to rescue a four and keep his hopes alive. Then, on the second extra time down the testing 18th at Bad Griesbach, both men found the green with their second shots. Fisher went first and, again, narrowly missed for birdie. Levy took his opportunity and slotted his testing birdie putt to claim the title.

3 Talking points from the Porsche European Open

1 – This was Levy’s first European Tour title since he claimed two victories in 2014. He has moved into the top-30 on the Race to Dubai standings.

Alex Levy swing analysis:

2 – There were important performances for the two Swedes who shared third place. Robert Karlsson was 139th on the Race to Dubai standings and has now climbed into the top-100. Michael Jonzon was 203rd and is now up into the top 140. It was only Jonzon’s eighth European Tour start of the year.

3 – There were mixed fortunes for the two European Ryder Cup team members playing in the Porsche European Open. Martin Kaymer played three solid rounds to end the week in sixth place. He’ll travel to Hazeltine with some confidence. Less sure will be Thomas Pieters. Making his first European Tour start since suffering a bad reaction to an insect sting, his game looked a little rusty as he finished back in a tie for 57th.

Porsche European Open

Golf Resort Bad Griesbach, Bad Griesbach, Germany

Sep 22-25

Purse €2,000,000, par 71

1 Alex Levy (Fra) 62 63 69 194 €333,330

2 Ross Fisher (Eng) 65 65 64 194 €222,220

T3 Robert Karlsson (Swe) 69 63 65 197 €112,600

T3 Michael Jonzon (Swe) 66 63 68 197 €112,600

5 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 63 68 67 198 €84,800

6 Martin Kaymer (Ger) 67 64 68 199 €70,000

T7 Gregory Havret (Fra) 68 67 65 200 €44,333

T7 Richard Bland (Eng) 67 67 66 200 €44,333

T7 Eduardo De La Riva (Esp) 68 66 66 200 €44,333

T7 Matthew Southgate (Eng) 66 67 67 200 €44,333

T7 Jean Hugo (RSA) 66 66 68 200 €44,333

T7 Florian Fritsch (Ger) 67 64 69 200 €44,333

