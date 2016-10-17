Alex Noren makes it three 2016 wins at British Masters

Sweden’s Alex Noren claimed his third European Tour title of the season with victory in the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at The Grove.

Alex Noren, already twice a winner on the European Tour in 2016, at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and the Omega European Masters, finished two clear of Bernd Wiesberger at The Grove. Lee Westwood finished third a further shot back.

Noren started the rain-delayed final day three shots ahead of the field, but his advantage had been pegged back to just one on the 11th and a birdie from Wiesberger on the 15th brought the Austrian level.

Noren struck back with a birdie of his own at the 15th and he stayed two clear with two solid pars at the 16th and 17th holes. He finished with another birdie to win by two.

“The last three-and-half holes, I managed to play the best I played all week, so I’m really happy and proud about that,” he said afterwards.

3 Talking points from the British Masters

1 – This was Alex Noren’s seventh career European Tour victory. He should move into the top-20 on the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time. He has won three of the last eight European Tour events he has played in and has racked up €1,892,991 in those tournaments.

Alex Noren Tour putting tips:

2 – Lee Westwood showed some of his best form during a final round of 67 to end the week in third place.

“It has been a successful week. Obviously The Ryder Cup was disappointing for many reasons, for everybody, really. And then last week I struggled to sort of get back into it and get my tournament head on,” he said. “This week, everything has been back together and I played well. Everything was good… It’s been a great event. I think everybody’s enjoyed it. It’s a fantastic venue in fantastic condition. The greens are as good as I’ve putted on in Britain in October for many a year.”

3 – Two further Englishmen, Richard Bland and Tommy Fleetwood posted top-five finishes, sharing fourth spot. For Fleetwood, it was his best result of the season, although he has showed solid form over the last few months. Richard Bland has enjoyed a fine second half of 2016. He has finished in the top-10 four times in his last six starts.

British Masters supported by Sky Sports

The Grove, Chandlers Cross, Hertfordshire

Oct 13-16

Purse €3,333,000, par 71

1 Alex Noren (Swe) 67 65 65 69 266 €553,969

2 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 68 66 67 67 268 €369,309

3 Lee Westwood (Eng) 67 68 67 67 269 €208,071

T4 Richard Bland (Eng) 67 64 69 71 271 €121,252

T4 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng) 66 67 68 70 271 €121,252

T4 Peter Hanson (Swe) 70 65 66 70 271 €121,252

T4 Alexander Levy (Fra) 70 66 68 67 271 €121,252

T4 Graeme McDowell (NIR) 68 68 67 68 271 €121,252

T9 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng) 68 66 70 68 272 €70,464

T9 Richard Sterne (RSA) 66 68 67 71 272 €70,464

