Alex Noren wins BMW PGA Championship

Alex Noren Moves Into World’s Top 10 With Wentworth Victory – what a Sunday for Alex Noren as he came from seven shots back to win the BMW PGA Championship





Alex Noren put together one of the best rounds of recent years to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Swede shot an incredible course record of 62 to come from seven shots back going into the final round to win.

He produced eight birdies and a dramatic eagle on the 18th , and final hole, before having to wait patiently for all the later groups to play before he could properly celebrate.

Noren has now incredibly won five times in 11 months and this has lifted him to eight in the latest World Golf Rankings.

“It feels amazing and crazy because I had no intention of trying to win this morning. I didn’t even think about it when I came off the course quite angry yesterday after playing a good round and chipping it into the water from the back of the green on 18. It’s a great feeling now but it feels unreal.

“It’s a tough course mentally coming down the stretch. It’s not super narrow but it’s just if you hit it a little bit wayward it can cost you. I putted probably the best I’ve ever putted.