Alex Noren Moves Into World’s Top 10 With Wentworth Victory – what a Sunday for Alex Noren as he came from seven shots back to win the BMW PGA Championship
Alex Noren wins BMW PGA Championship
Alex Noren put together one of the best rounds of recent years to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
The Swede shot an incredible course record of 62 to come from seven shots back going into the final round to win.
He produced eight birdies and a dramatic eagle on the 18th , and final hole, before having to wait patiently for all the later groups to play before he could properly celebrate.
Noren has now incredibly won five times in 11 months and this has lifted him to eight in the latest World Golf Rankings.
“It feels amazing and crazy because I had no intention of trying to win this morning. I didn’t even think about it when I came off the course quite angry yesterday after playing a good round and chipping it into the water from the back of the green on 18. It’s a great feeling now but it feels unreal.
“It’s a tough course mentally coming down the stretch. It’s not super narrow but it’s just if you hit it a little bit wayward it can cost you. I putted probably the best I’ve ever putted.
Swedish golfer Alex Noren takes us through some… Read our Alex Noren WITB to see the… We talk to talented Swede discusses winning on… BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP 1 Alex Noren (Sweden) 68 75 72 62 277 €1,041,939 Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage
Putting tips: Alex Noren
Alex Noren WITB – BMW PGA Championship Winning Clubs
The Big Interview: Alex Noren
Wentworth Golf Course, Surrey, England
May 25-28
Purse $7 million Par: 72
2 Francesco Molinari (Italy) 67 70 74 68 279 €694,623
3= Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 71 75 69 65 280 €323,003
3= Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 68 71 73 68 280 €323,003
3= Hideki Tanihara (Japan) 76 69 67 68 280 €323,003
6= Graeme Storm (England) 68 72 73 68 281 €187,550
6= Shane Lowry (Ireland) 68 74 70 69 281 €187,550
6= Andrew Dodt (Australa) 70 70 68 73 281 €187,550
9= Dean Burmester (South Africa) 69 76 72 65 282 €126,700
9= Ross Fisher (England) 68 73 72 69 282 €126,700
9= Branden Grace (South Africa) 68 71 70 73 282 €126,700
Swedish golfer Alex Noren takes us through some…
Read our Alex Noren WITB to see the…
We talk to talented Swede discusses winning on…
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Alex Noren (Sweden) 68 75 72 62 277 €1,041,939
Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage