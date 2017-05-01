Alexander Levy wins Volvo China Open

Alexander Levy of France came through a playoff against South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli to win the Volvo China Open at Topwin G & CC in Beijing.

Alexander Levy of France won the Volvo China Open for a second time after beating South Africa’s Dylan Fritelli at the first hole of a sudden-death playoff at Topwin G & CC.

Levy began the final round seven shots behind Dylan Frittelli but he slowly began to catch the South African on day four. On the 12th, Frittelli had to take a penalty drop away from a tree and ended up carding a double bogey. Levy was only two back at that stage and he reduced the deficit to one with a birdie on the 15th.

Frittelli took a one-stroke lead to the final tee after holing an important par putt at the 17th but up ahead Levy played a great shot into the green of the par-5 last to set up a birdie four. The South African couldn’t match that birdie and that meant both men finished at 17-under par and extra holes were required.

Levy and Frittelli headed back to the tee of the par-5 18th to settle the tournament in a sudden-death playoff. Levy found the fairway with his drive but Frittelli’s ball ended in the sand. Both men made the green in three though and were faced with birdie putts. Frittelli went first and missed leaving Levy with a 15 footer for the victory. He rolled it home to take his fourth European Tour victory.

3 Talking points from the Volvo China Open

1 – This was the second time Alex Levy has won the Volvo China Open. He took the title back in 2014. He is hoping the win will act as a springboard for him to go on to secure a place in the European Ryder Cup team for 2018.

“It’s a goal and a dream for me to play the Ryder Cup in France,” he said. “I will do a lot of work to play the Ryder Cup and I will do my best to be part of the team.”

Alex Levy swing sequence:

2 – It was another good week for Frittelli after his tied fifth place finish in last week’s Shenzhen International but he was left feeling like the victory had got away from him after a closing round of 74.

“It stings a little bit,” said Frittelli. “I let it go there in the end but I’m still proud of the way I played this week, it’s a great result – 17 under par on this golf course is nothing to scoff at.”

3 – 2009 USPGA champion Y.E. Yang played a superb final round of 66 to climb the board and finish in a tie for sixth. It was his best result on the European Tour since the Shenzhen International of 2015.

Volvo China Open

Topwin Golf & CC, Beijing China

April 27-30

Purse: €2,600,000 Par: 72

1 Alexander Levy (Fra) 63 70 71 67 271 €448,183

2 Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 70 63 64 74 271 €298,788

3 Pablo Larrazabal (Esp) 64 66 70 72 272 €168,339

T4 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 69 68 69 67 273 €124,237

T4 Chris Wood (Eng) 72 68 65 68 273 €124,237

T6 Ross Fisher (Eng) 73 70 64 67 274 €87,396

T6 Y.E. Yang (Kor) 69 68 71 66 274 €87,936

8 George Coetzee (RSA) 67 69 71 68 275 €67,228

T9 Jorge Campillo (Esp) 68 70 70 68 276 €57,009

T9 Soomin Lee (Kor) 69 65 73 69 276 €57,009

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage