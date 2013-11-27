Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf Betting Tips - The first event of the 2017 European Tour Season starts in South Africa where Charl Schwartzel defends

Alfred Dunhill Championship: golf betting guide

The European Tour stays in South Africa this week for the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane.

It is the second event of the new European Tour season and one of eight tournaments staged in South Africa in 2013/14.

The tournament is again co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, giving a number of native players and recent European Tour Q-School graduates the chance to make an impression early in the new season.

But everyone will have to overcome defending champion Charl Schwartzel, who romped to a 12-shot victory here last year.

Schwartzel is the 3/1 favourite this year, and despite his inimitable record at Leopard Creek, those odds are just too short to consider.



George Coetzee, at 20/1 with Ladbrokes, will break his European Tour duck sooner rather than later. The South African has an excellent record on home soil, including a top 10 in the Alfred Dunhill last season, and his combination of power and putting prowess could be deadly at Leopard Creek.

Alejandro Canizares, at 25/1 with Ladbrokes, has been in fine form of late. He contended in both Turkey and Dubai before notching a sixth-place finish last week at the South African Open, where he ranked first in putts per round.

Tom Lewis, at 50/1 with Ladbrokes, has turned a corner after a spell of poor form in 2013. He finished third at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to secure a card for 2014, and he’ll be determined to return to the winner’s circle this year. He started the new season with a tie for 22nd at the South African Open where, encouragingly, he ranked first in Greens in Regulation.

Andy Sullivan, at 66/1 with Ladbrokes, looks well priced this week. The Englishman – a start-of-season specialist – came 12th last week, ranking fourth in Driving Accuracy and 11th in Driving Distance. He also finished in a tie for third at last year’s Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Kristoffer Broberg, at 125/1 with Ladbrokes, is a decent each way bet this week. The Swede – who won an automatic promotion to the European Tour after winning three times on the Challenge Tour in 2012 – finished in outright second at Leopard Creek last year.

Alfred Dunhill Championship advised bets:

3pts each way on George Coetzee at 20/1 with Ladbrokes

3pts each way on Alejandro Canizares at 25/1 with Ladbrokes

2pts each way on Tom Lewis at 50/1 with Ladbrokes

2pts wach way on Andy Sullivan at 66/1 with Ladbrokes

1pt each way on Kristoffer Broberg at 125/1 with Ladbrokes