The European Tour are back in Scotland this week, check out who we think is going to do well with our Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips

Was there any golf on last week? None that I can recall… so let’s enjoy one of the biggest events on the European Tour calendar the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

This of course culminates with the final round being played at St Andrews Old Course on Sunday and there are plenty of the European Team who took a battering at Hazeltine in action.

Louis Oosthuizen is favourite to win at 12/1 with fellow South African Branden Grace (14/1) and new European fan favourite Thomas Pieters (16/1).

Thorbjorn Olesen won the event last season by two shots, he is in the field again this year and is 66/1 to repeat his success.

As ever make sure to keep up with how I am doing this season at our golf betting tips homepage.

Think you can pick better than me? Then prove it! Sign up to our FREE Fantasy Game and join the Take On The GM Tipster mini league

League Name: Take On The GM Tipster

League password: gmtipster2016

There are great prizes from Puma Cobra Golf to be won each and every week.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Alex Noren 4 points each way at 20/1 – The Swede won the Scottish Open on a links course in early July and has since won the European Masters. Also lost in the final of the Paul Lawrie Matchplay… one certainly to watch out for!

Tyrrell Hatton 3 points each way at 60/1 – This is the bet to not ignore this week, Hatton played superbly at the Open Championship this season where he finished 5th, then also a 2nd in the Scottish Open. Loves links golf… do not ignore!

Paul Dunne 1 point each way at 80/1 – Although the Irishman has not had the best debut year on tour, anytime he tees up at the Old Course he needs to be considered since leading the Open there in 2015 going into the final round. Currently 110th on the Race To Dubai ranking so has some work to do to keep his card for 2017.

Matthew Southgate 1 point each way at 100/1 – Am surprised to see him at such long odds as he is another with an excellent record on links courses, with a 12th at the Open this year while he finished 7th in his most recent start at the European Open.