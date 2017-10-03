The European Tour are back in Scotland this week, check out who we think is going to do well with our Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour continues to stay in the UK this week with the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
The event is played over three beautiful links Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the St Andrews Old Course.
Last season Tyrrell Hatton continued his incredible run in UK based tournaments to win the event, and he is 18/1 to defend the title this season.
Favourite this week is Rory McIlroy who has an incredible record in this event even though he has never won it… three runner-up finishes a 3rd and an 8th in six appearances… unsurprisingly he is a skinny 11/2 to win this week.
Tyrrell Hatton 5 points each way at 18/1 with sportnation.bet – The defending champion looks to be coming back into form after two top 10s in as many appearances recently. Has a really good game suited to links golf – he finished inside the top 5 in the three links events he played in 2016.
Thorbjorn Olesen 3 points each way at 35/1 with sportnation.bet – The Dane won this event in 2015 and is having a solid if unspectacular season so far. Four top 10s and only one missed cut, and a danger on any links course means he is a must follow this week.
Eddie Pepperell 2 points each way at 55/1 with sportnation.bet – The Englishman’s run of three consecutive top 5s ended with a missed cut last week at the British Masters. Has a best finish of 26th in this event, but expect him to improve that this week.
Matthew Southgate 1 point each way at 80/1 with sportnation.bet – His best finish this season was in the Irish Open where he came 2nd at Portstewart. Has some excellent results on Links courses and is well worth a punt at these odds.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you.