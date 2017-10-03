The European Tour are back in Scotland this week, check out who we think is going to do well with our Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour continues to stay in the UK this week with the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The event is played over three beautiful links Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the St Andrews Old Course.

Last season Tyrrell Hatton continued his incredible run in UK based tournaments to win the event, and he is 18/1 to defend the title this season.

Favourite this week is Rory McIlroy who has an incredible record in this event even though he has never won it… three runner-up finishes a 3rd and an 8th in six appearances… unsurprisingly he is a skinny 11/2 to win this week.

The GM Tipster is having another successful season to check out his season results so far this year go to our golf betting tips homepage.