The American sealed his maiden PGA Tour title at TPC San Antonio

Andrew Landry Wins Valero Texas Open

Andrew Landry won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Valero Texas Open.

The American, who has won twice before on the Web.com Tour, could afford to miss two birdie putts from inside 5ft on the back nine to still win by two at TPC San Antonio.

Landry stormed out of the blocks to be five-under after 10 holes before a bogey at 11 and then seven straight pars.

He beat Sean O’Hair and playing partner Trey Mullinax by two.

Landry has moved up to a career-high 66th in the Official World Golf Ranking with his victory.

You may remember him from the 2016 US Open at Oakmont where he led after day one, was second after days two and three before finishing T15th with a 78 on Sunday.

“Oakmont definitely did help me. It helped me on how to control my pace and the way my swing is and how important I walk, how that can lead into my golf swing,” he said after his maiden PGA Tour win.

He also spoke about his playoff loss to Jon Rahm at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January.

“It helps because you get yourself in that situation and you continue to learn,” he said.

“You know, losing in that playoff when I was continuing to hit good shot after good shot, just not making any putts. Normally that’s a strength of my game. Now here we are, a winner.”

He had four missed cuts after the CareerBuilder but bounced back with a T42 last week at the RBC Heritage and then his first win.

Long-hitting Trey Mullinax, who shot a 62 on Saturday, ended two back and parred both the par-5s on the back nine and bogeyed the par-4 17th.

“I didn’t take care of the par 5s on the back, which I think hurt a little bit,” he said.

Joaquin Niemann, who turned pro last week as amateur world no.1, finished in 6th place after birdieing the last three holes. The 19-year-old Chilean picked up over $220,000 for his first pay cheque.

Venue: TPC San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas

Date: April 19-22

Course stats: par 72, 7,435 yards

Purse: $6,200,000

Valero Texas Open leaderboard:

1 Andrew Landry -17

T2 Trey Mullinax -15

T2 Sean O’Hair -15

4 Jimmy Walker -14

5 Zach Johnson -13

6 Joaquin Niemann -12

7 Ryan Moore -11

T8 Chris Kirk -11

T8 Andrew Putnam -11

T8 Kevin Streelman -11

