Arnold Palmer Invitational betting tips

This week the PGA Tour continue their jaunt around Florida. Have a look at who we think will do well with our Arnold Palmer Invitational golf betting tips

The week the PGA Tour get ready for the upcoming Masters with Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

A super strong field has assembled in Florida for one of the most popular events of the season.

Last year the event had a surprising winner in Matt Every who held his nerve to see off Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott. Every sits at 150/1 for this season’s event.

The betting is led by a strong trip of the world’s top 3 players Rory Mcilroy (11/2), Henrik Stenson (9/1) and Bubba Watson (12/1).

All three are in good form but Stenson in particular seems to be in stunning form – 9/1 is just a bit too short for me though.

The £10 betting challenge with our bloggers DownThe18th continues – results so far are at the bottom of this post, or to read about how we both did last week check out their blog.

Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tips advised bets

Adam Scott £2.50 each way at 18/1 The world number 4 had a very uncharetceristic missed cut last week, but has been in superb form before that. Finished 2nd here last season.

Ian Poulter £1.50 each at 40/1 You can’t help but feel that the Englishman is close to a big result. Has been playing well of late without being able to put together 4 complete rounds. Lives locally and has an excellent record here.

Brian Davis £0.50 each way at 125/1 Two top 10s this season already including last week at the Valspar Championship. Is another who has a very good record at Bay Hill.

Boo Weekley £0.50 each way at 150/1 Frustratingly inconsistent Boo Weekley has played 9 events this 2015 season, been top 10 three times and missed the cut three times. Was 6th a fortnight ago in Puerto Rico and missed the cut last week.

All odds from Paddy Power. Each way bets – ¼ odds top 5 places.

Current Standings after 9 weeks

Golf Monthly

European Tour £-36

PGA Tour £71.75

Total £35.75

DownThe18th

European Tour £-16.60

PGA Tour £-27.28

Total £-43.88

Golf Monthly leads by £79.63