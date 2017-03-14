The PGA Tour and the eyes of the sporting world will be looking at Bay Hill this week, as it is the first playing of the Arnold Palmer Invitational since the death of ‘The King’



Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips

Last year Jason Day started his push to becoming World Number One with a one shot victory over Kevin Chappell – if you think the Australian can win this year he is 14/1 to defend.

Other big names in the field include Rory McIlroy (6/1), Henrik Stenson (8/1) and Hideki Matsuyama (14/1).

Our winning streak halted last week, but thanks to Tony Finau we did continue to win some cash with a top 5 each way finish – it means our yearly profit continues to be over 200 points, check out our yearly success so far at our golf betting tips homepage.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Rickie Fowler 5 points each way at 14/1 with Bet On Brazil – Just a few weeks after his win at The Honda Classic, he is one of the favourites who has properly tasted success in the last couple of months. Had a tied 3rd here in 2013 and will certainly want to win an event with so much significance this season.

Brandt Snedeker 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has had two top 15s here in the past and he also has three top 10s in his past four starts on tour this season. One of those players who should have won this year but is yet to do so.

Matthew Fitzpatrick 1 point each way at 80/1 with Bet On Brazil – Is starting to get more and more comfortable in America, two top 20s from three starts, he played here last season and finished 27th and also played here in 2014 as a young 20-year-old.

Byeong-Hun An 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has made 7 from 7 cuts this season and was on target to win the Phoenix Open before a final round wobble meant he faded to 6th. The course set up should suit him and he has played here twice before so should feel comfortable.