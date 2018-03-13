The PGA Tour and the eyes of the sporting world will be looking at Bay Hill this week, as it is the first playing of the Arnold Palmer Invitational since the death of ‘The King’
Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour continues apace with the Arnold Palmer Invitational being played at Bay Hill.
This ever-popular event always has a strong field and it has even more focus due to Tiger Woods being in the field and back to playing great golf.
Marc Leishman won the event last season and if you think the Aussie can defend he is a tasty looking 40/1 this year.
Amazingly Tiger Woods is favourite for this event at around 11/2, he has of course had incredible success here in the past – Jason Day (11/1) and Justin Rose (14/1) are also well fancied.
Arnold Palmer Invitational Preview, TV Times
Marc Leishman defends at Bay Hill and Tiger…
Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Jason Day 10 points to win at 11/1 with Sportnation.bet – The 2016 winner has only played twice this season, but has a 1st and 2nd in those two events. Would be much shorter odds if Tiger wasn’t playing.
Alex Noren 3 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede continues to impress on every start, not finished worse than 21st this year, and has had two top 3s in that time – win is around the corner.
Francesco Molinari 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Italian loves Bay Hill, had three top 10s and a top 20 in the last four events. A 68 in his final round at the WGC – Mexico Championship shows his game is in good order.
Matt Every 1 point each way at 175/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American has two PGA Tour wins, both at this course in 2014 and 2015. His form has deserted him since those heady times, but if he is ever going to have a resurgence it will be this week.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you.