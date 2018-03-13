The PGA Tour and the eyes of the sporting world will be looking at Bay Hill this week, as it is the first playing of the Arnold Palmer Invitational since the death of ‘The King’



Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour continues apace with the Arnold Palmer Invitational being played at Bay Hill.

This ever-popular event always has a strong field and it has even more focus due to Tiger Woods being in the field and back to playing great golf.

Marc Leishman won the event last season and if you think the Aussie can defend he is a tasty looking 40/1 this year.

Amazingly Tiger Woods is favourite for this event at around 11/2, he has of course had incredible success here in the past – Jason Day (11/1) and Justin Rose (14/1) are also well fancied.

